Uber to lay off 14% of workforce

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. Photo: Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit

Uber will lay off 3,700 employees, while CEO Dara Khosrowshahi will waive his salary for the remainder of the year, according to the company's most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The big picture: The cuts, which will be to the customer support and recruiting teams, represent about 14% of Uber's 26,900 employees, per CNBC. Much of Uber's ride-hailing business has vanished as people stay indoors during the coronavirus pandemic, even as the company's food delivery sector has seen a boom.

  • Uber's gross bookings are down 80% globally, The Information reported last month.
  • The company also recently withdrew its financial forecast for the rest of the year, a signal that it doesn’t anticipate the downturn in business reversing anytime soon.

What to watch: Uber will report its earnings on Thursday. The company's stock was down more than 3% Wednesday morning.

What they're saying: In a memo to employees, Khosrowshahi suggested there would be more cuts down the line, according to CNBC.

  • “[A]s I said at yesterday’s All Hands, this is one part of a broader exercise to make the difficult adjustments to our cost structure (team size and office footprint) so that it matches the reality of our business (our bookings, revenue and margins),” Khosrowshahi wrote. “We are looking at many scenarios and at each and every cost, both variable and fixed, across the company.”
  • “We want to be smart, to move fast, to retain as many of our great people as we can, and treat everyone with dignity, support and respect. As I said yesterday, you can expect we will have a further, final update for you within the next two weeks.”

Trump and some top aides question accuracy of virus death toll

Trump at a factory in Phoenix that makes N-95 masks. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump has complained to advisers about the way coronavirus deaths are being calculated, suggesting the real numbers are actually lower — and a number of his senior aides share this view, according to sources with direct knowledge.

What's next: A senior administration official said he expects the president to begin publicly questioning the death toll as it closes in on his predictions for the final death count and damages him politically.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Noam Galai, Jamie McCarthy, Josep LAGO / AFP, Alfredo Estrella / AFP, and Narayan Maharjan/NurPhoto, all via Getty Images

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 3,709,800 — Total deaths: 259,695 — Total recoveries — 1,225,364Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 1,210,822 — Total deaths: 71,463 — Total recoveries — 189,791 — Total tested: 7,544,328Map.
  3. States: Cuomo says coronavirus surging nationally even as New York has "turned the corner."
  4. Business: Automakers to resume production amid cautious signs of buyer demand.
  5. Federal government: Trump says coronavirus task force will continue "indefinitely" but focus on reopening.
  6. World: U.S. statements on coronavirus origins diverge from allies — Beijing has demanded praise from countries in exchange for medical supplies.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Facebook unveils its independent appeals board

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Facebook's independent Oversight Board will be led by two U.S. constitutional scholars, a former prime minister of Denmark and a former official with the Organization of American States.

The big picture: The board is a first-of-its-kind internet governance body, which Facebook spent $130 million to fund to provide independent review of its content moderation decisions.

