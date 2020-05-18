Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Monday in an email to employees that the company is cutting about 3,000 more jobs and closing or consolidating 45 offices to soften the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: Khosrowshahi's announcement comes just two weeks after the company said it would ax about 3,700 jobs and save more than $1 billion in fixed costs. Much of Uber's ride-hailing business has vanished as people stay indoors, even as the company's food delivery sector has seen a boom.

