Uber to cut 3,000 more jobs

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. Photo: Mike Cohen/Getty Images for The New York Times

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Monday in an email to employees that the company is cutting about 3,000 more jobs and closing or consolidating 45 offices to soften the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: Khosrowshahi's announcement comes just two weeks after the company said it would ax about 3,700 jobs and save more than $1 billion in fixed costs. Much of Uber's ride-hailing business has vanished as people stay indoors, even as the company's food delivery sector has seen a boom.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

All 194 WHO member states are attending a virtual meeting at the World Health Assembly Monday, where an Australian-led draft motion calling for an independent coronavirus inquiry, backed by over 110 countries, is on the agenda.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.7 million people and killed more than 315,200 as of Monday morning. Over 1.7 million have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.4 million from 11.4 million tests).

Democrats say ousted State Department watchdog was probing Saudi arms sales

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) said in a statement Monday that Steve Linick, the State Department inspector general who President Trump moved to fire last week, was investigating the administration's effort to sell weapons to Saudi Arabia without congressional approval.

Why it matters: Engel and Senate Foreign Relations ranking member Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) have announced an investigation into Trump's ouster of Linick, the fourth inspector general that the president has sought to remove in six weeks.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 4,758,937 — Total deaths: 316,277 — Total recoveries — 1,754,891Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 1,491,47 — Total deaths: 89,666 — Total recoveries: 272,265 — Total tested: 11,499,203Map.
  3. Public health: Moderna's coronavirus vaccine shows initial immune response — Most states still aren't doing enough testing, especially those that have suffered from larger outbreaks.
  4. Business: Uber to cut 3,000 more jobs and close dozens of offices — Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says "there's no limit" to coronavirus stimulus response.
  5. Federal government: Trump is leaning toward keeping total funding cut to the WHO — Why Deborah Birx is the White House's real power doctor.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: Misery at the mall and the future of retail.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

