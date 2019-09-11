Uber remains confident in face of California gig worker bill

Why it matters: That means Uber will stay put unless and until it loses a challenge in court and is forced to reclassify drivers. Uber believes it would pass the legal test, which is similar to ones already in place in three other states where Uber operates, West said.

Yes, but: Uber, along with rival Lyft and food delivery company DoorDash, is planning to fight the bill with a state ballot measure that would effectively create a separate employment category.

It's doing so to preempt the lawsuits over its classification of drivers as contractors that will inevitably be filed. Uber has already faced a number of those across the U.S. and in California.

Recent amendments to the bill also give certain city attorneys the ability to file injunctions against employers to enforce the new law.

The companies also worked to turn their drivers and customers into advocates against the bill as it made its way through the state Senate.

Similarly to Lyft, Uber warns that should it "fail the test" via a legal challenge and be forced to reclassify its drivers, the circumstances of their work would change.