California gig workers bill clears major step

The California state senate passed a bill late Tuesday imposing more stringent requirements for companies to classify workers as independent contractors.

Why it matters: Gig economy companies including Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, and Postmates are fiercely opposing bill AB5 as it would force them to convert their drivers into employees with benefits and other protections.

What's next? The bill will go back to the state assembly to reconcile it with that chamber's version before the end of this week. If approved, it will head to the desk of Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), who endorsed the bill this month.