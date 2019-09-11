Lyft exec: California bill would radically change ride-hailing

"You would manage a smaller population of drivers, so you would have less on-boarding costs, less background [check] costs, and you would be able to have more control over the hours and duration that someone works for you," Zimmer said.

He emphasized that 91% of Lyft drivers drive less than 20 hours per week for the company, which means the company would "only get a certain type of workers" who would fit this more strictly defined job.

Between the lines: In short, Lyft is telling advocates for the bill: Be careful what you wish for — the result may work out for some drivers, but it won't end well for others. Uber, Lyft, and other gig-economy companies have long responded to criticism by arguing that their workers say "flexibility" is the most important attribute of the job.

Yes, but: Zimmer said this scenario is the least likely one. Instead, he believes it's more likely that either Lyft and its peers will strike a deal with California's government over the next several months, or they will prevail in a state ballot measure challenging the bill.

What's next: The California State Assembly has already approved the bill, AB5, and the Senate is expected to hold a final vote by the end of this week. If it passes, it will head to the governor's desk.

Go deeper: A California bill could upend the gig economy