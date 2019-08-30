Tech companies vow to spend $90M to keep drivers independent contractors

Uber, Lyft and DoorDash are prepared to spend a collective $90 million on a ballot measure, vowing on Thursday to fight a California bill that would force their workers in the state to be treated as employees, rather than independent contractors, the AP reports.

What's happening: The companies are offering $30 million each to counter the state bill with a yet-to-be drafted ballot initiative that would give drivers health benefits, collective bargaining rights and earnings guarantees. Per the New York Times, the tech firms argue that "changing the legal status of their drivers poses a fundamental threat to their businesses."