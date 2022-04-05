Twitter says it will test an edit feature

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Good news, Twitter crew: The app is finally about to test an edit feature. Twitter's communications team tweeted on Tuesday. The platform said it was launching testing in the coming months, and said it didn't "get the idea from a poll."

Why it matters: This is a commonly-requested feature and people send lots of typo-filled tweets.

The company said testing began last year and testing would help them figure out "what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible."

The big picture: Elon Musk, who joined Twitter's board of directors this week after buying a 9.2% stake in the company, had asked users in a poll if they'd be interested in the ability to edit their posted tweets.