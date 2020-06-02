Twitter appoints Patrick Pichette as chair of board

Twitter on Tuesday disclosed in a government filing that ex-Google executive Patrick Pichette has been appointed chairman of the company’s board of directors, replacing Omid Kordestani, another former Google executive.

Why it matters: The switch comes months after Twitter reached an agreement with activist investor Elliott Management, which at the time was looking to replace CEO Jack Dorsey with a more-hands on chief executive.

Details: Pichette is a former senior Google executive who has been the company's lead independent director on the board since Dec. 31, 2018. Twitter says Pichette will remain on the board as a non-employee director, while Kordestani will stay on the board as a non-employee director.

What they're saying: “We are pleased to demonstrate our commitment to good governance and be in the position to make this important change," Pichette said in a statement. "We look forward to continuing to benefit from Omid’s expertise on the Board.”

“I have seen firsthand the significant changes Twitter has undertaken to strengthen and stabilize its leadership structure to achieve long-term sustainable growth and feel confident that I can now step back from my active role as executive chair," Kordestani, in a statement.

