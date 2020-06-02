Twitter appoints Patrick Pichette as chair of board
Photo Illustration: Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Twitter on Tuesday disclosed in a government filing that ex-Google executive Patrick Pichette has been appointed chairman of the company’s board of directors, replacing Omid Kordestani, another former Google executive.
Why it matters: The switch comes months after Twitter reached an agreement with activist investor Elliott Management, which at the time was looking to replace CEO Jack Dorsey with a more-hands on chief executive.
Details: Pichette is a former senior Google executive who has been the company's lead independent director on the board since Dec. 31, 2018. Twitter says Pichette will remain on the board as a non-employee director, while Kordestani will stay on the board as a non-employee director.
What they're saying: “We are pleased to demonstrate our commitment to good governance and be in the position to make this important change," Pichette said in a statement. "We look forward to continuing to benefit from Omid’s expertise on the Board.”
- “I have seen firsthand the significant changes Twitter has undertaken to strengthen and stabilize its leadership structure to achieve long-term sustainable growth and feel confident that I can now step back from my active role as executive chair," Kordestani, in a statement.
