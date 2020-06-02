47 mins ago - Technology

Twitter appoints Patrick Pichette as chair of board

Twitter on Tuesday disclosed in a government filing that ex-Google executive Patrick Pichette has been appointed chairman of the company’s board of directors, replacing Omid Kordestani, another former Google executive.

Why it matters: The switch comes months after Twitter reached an agreement with activist investor Elliott Management, which at the time was looking to replace CEO Jack Dorsey with a more-hands on chief executive.

Details: Pichette is a former senior Google executive who has been the company's lead independent director on the board since Dec. 31, 2018. Twitter says Pichette will remain on the board as a non-employee director, while Kordestani will stay on the board as a non-employee director.

What they're saying: “We are pleased to demonstrate our commitment to good governance and be in the position to make this important change," Pichette said in a statement. "We look forward to continuing to benefit from Omid’s expertise on the Board.”

  • “I have seen firsthand the significant changes Twitter has undertaken to strengthen and stabilize its leadership structure to achieve long-term sustainable growth and feel confident that I can now step back from my active role as executive chair," Kordestani, in a statement.

American carnage

The list of victims has swiftly grown since George Floyd died in police custody just eight days ago.

The big picture: Protests against police brutality have turned into a showcase of police brutality, with tear gas and rubber bullets deployed against crowds. The police have the arsenals at their disposal, but we're also seeing law enforcement officers becoming targets.

McConnell blocks resolution condemning Trump's actions against peaceful protesters

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) blocked a resolution introduced by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday that would have condemned the use of tear gas and rubber bullets against peaceful protesters outside the White House on Monday in order to allow President Trump to walk to St. John's Church.

What they're saying: "Justice for black Americans in the face of unjust violence, and peace for our country in the face of looting, riots, and domestic terror. Those are the two issues Americans want addressed," McConnell said on the Senate floor.

George W. Bush breaks silence on George Floyd

Former President George W. Bush (R) wrote in a statement Tuesday that he and his wife, Laura, are "anguished" by the death of George Floyd, and said that "it is time for America to examine our tragic failures."

Why it matters: It's a stark juxtaposition when compared to fellow Republican President Trump's response to current civil unrest. While Trump has called for justice in Floyd's death, he's also condemned protestors and threatened to deploy military personnel if demonstrations continue.

