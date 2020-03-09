Jack Dorsey to remain as Twitter CEO after deal with Elliott Management and Silver Lake

Twitter announced Monday that it struck a deal with investment firms Silver Lake and Elliot Management that will allow CEO Jack Dorsey to remain in his position.

Between the lines, via Axios' Dan Primack: With the agreement, activist investor Elliott may get what it wants in terms of a higher short-term share price, but it does nothing to satisfy its original complaint about Twitter needing a full-time CEO.

The deal involves a $1 billion investment from Silver Lake, which will fund a $2 billion share repurchase program.

Silver Lake co-CEO and managing partner Egon Durban and Elliott Management partner Jesse Cohn will join Twitter's board as part of the deal.

What they're saying: