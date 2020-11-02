Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Twitter names 7 outlets to call election results

Photo: Mehmet Kaman/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Twitter on Monday provided more details about its policies around tweets that declare election results, and named the seven outlets it will lean on to help it determine whether a race is officially called.

Driving the news: The list includes ABC News, AP, CNN, CBS News, Decision Desk HQ, Fox News and NBC News — all outlets that experts agree have verified, unbiased decision desks calling elections.

Our thought bubble: Some conservatives have alleged that Twitter is biased against them. In the past few weeks, data from the Stanford Cable TV Analyzer shows that Fox News has discussed Jack Dorsey and Big Tech censorship at length.

  • Fox News' Decision Desk is considered very authoritative and is highly-respected amongst media and politics insiders. By including Fox News' decision desk in this list, Twitter is saying that it believes its decision desk is verified and legitimate.

Details: Twitter previously said that it would require either an announcement from state election officials, or a public projection from at least two authoritative, national news outlets that make independent calls about the race before letting tweets about the results go by unlabeled.

  • If one of the seven outlets tweets from its main handle a result before another outlet from the group of seven confirm it, Twitter won't label that tweet.
  • If a reporter or any Twitter user tweets a result without citing one of the select outlets for its decision, that tweet may be labeled.
  • The Twitter will label will say, "Official sources may not have called the race when this tweeted. Find out more." That label will link to Twitter's curated elections information hub.

The big picture: Axios' Jonathan Swan reported on Sunday that President has told confidants he'll declare victory on Tuesday night if it looks like he's "ahead" in the polls, even if the outcome is not yet determined.

  • Tech platforms have introduced an array of rules and protocols around premature claims of victory on election night, given the unusual nature of this years' election.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Jonathan Swan
Updated 15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump's plan to declare premature victory

Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

President Trump has told confidants he'll declare victory on Tuesday night if it looks like he's "ahead," according to three sources familiar with his private comments. That's even if the Electoral College outcome still hinges on large numbers of uncounted votes in key states like Pennsylvania.

The latest: Speaking to reporters on Sunday evening, Trump denied that he would declare victory prematurely, before adding, "I think it's a terrible thing when ballots can be collected after an election. I think it's a terrible thing when states are allowed to tabulate ballots for a long period of time after the election is over."

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump adviser falsely claims Democrats could "steal" electoral votes

Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller falsely claimed on Sunday that Democrats would try to "steal" electoral votes after election night if President Trump appears to be ahead, signaling a coming legal fight over mail-in ballots that are counted after Nov. 3.

Reality check: Electoral College votes are not awarded until December, and no state ever reports its final count on election night — despite Trump's insistence that the election should end on Nov. 3 and that the courts should not allow ballots to be counted in the days following.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Intel committee senators fear constitutional crisis

Sens. Angus King (left) and Mark Warner. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Top lawmakers on the Senate Intelligence Committee tell Axios their biggest fear in the immediate days after Tuesday's election is a "perception hack" that throws the country into a constitutional crisis.

Why it matters: Networks of disinformation, both foreign and domestic, will have a long runway to undermine the integrity of our elections. Those aims could potentially be boosted if President Trump joins in on questioning the credibility of the system.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

