Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey regrets his role in centralizing internet

Rebecca Falconer
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey on stage at the Bitcoin 2021 Convention, at the Mana Convention Center in Miami, Florida, in 2021. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey expressed his regrets Saturday for the current state of the internet and said he's "partially to blame."

What he's saying: "The days of usenet, irc [Internet Relay Chat], the web...even email (w PGP)...were amazing," Dorsey tweeted, referring to earlier online communications systems.

  • "Centralizing discovery and identity into corporations really damaged the internet," added the CEO of the Block digital-payments company, formerly known as Square.
  • "I realize I'm partially to blame, and regret it."

Why it matters: Dorsey, who stepped down as Twitter's CEO last year, has previously thrown his support behind an open and decentralized standard for social media.

