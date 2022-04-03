Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey regrets his role in centralizing internet
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey expressed his regrets Saturday for the current state of the internet and said he's "partially to blame."
What he's saying: "The days of usenet, irc [Internet Relay Chat], the web...even email (w PGP)...were amazing," Dorsey tweeted, referring to earlier online communications systems.
- "Centralizing discovery and identity into corporations really damaged the internet," added the CEO of the Block digital-payments company, formerly known as Square.
- "I realize I'm partially to blame, and regret it."
Why it matters: Dorsey, who stepped down as Twitter's CEO last year, has previously thrown his support behind an open and decentralized standard for social media.