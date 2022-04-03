Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey expressed his regrets Saturday for the current state of the internet and said he's "partially to blame."

What he's saying: "The days of usenet, irc [Internet Relay Chat], the web...even email (w PGP)...were amazing," Dorsey tweeted, referring to earlier online communications systems.

"Centralizing discovery and identity into corporations really damaged the internet," added the CEO of the Block digital-payments company, formerly known as Square.

"I realize I'm partially to blame, and regret it."

Why it matters: Dorsey, who stepped down as Twitter's CEO last year, has previously thrown his support behind an open and decentralized standard for social media.