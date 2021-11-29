Sign up for our daily briefing

Jack Dorsey stepping down as Twitter CEO

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Jack Dorsey is stepping down as CEO of Twitter, the company announced Monday. He will be succeeded by CTO Parag Agrawal, effective immediately.

The big picture: Dorsey is also the CEO of financial payments company Square, which he co-founded in 2009, and has become a crypto evangelist in recent years.

  • Agrawal's been with Twitter for over a decade. He's led the company's major products efforts, including most recently overseeing Twitter's decentralized social network standard called "Project BlueSky."

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Scott Rosenberg: Twitter's messaging service was Dorsey's idea 15 years ago, and he led the company through a period of endless controversy surrounding former President Trump's use of the social media site as a personal megaphone.

  • Today, the service sits at the center of the U.S. news ecosystem and has gathered much of the real-time energy of social media, but Twitter has never achieved anything close to Facebook's financial success or scale.

What he's saying: "There's a lot of talk about the importance of a company being 'founder-led.' Ultimately I believe that's severely limiting and a single point of failure. I've worked hard to ensure this company can break away from its founding and founders. There are 3 reasons I believe now is the right time" to leave, Dorsey said.

  • "The first is Parag becoming our CEO," Dorsey added. "He's been my choice for some time given how deeply he understands the company and its needs ... My trust in him as our CEO is bone deep."
  • "The second is Bret Taylor agreeing to become our board chair. I asked Bret to join our board when I became CEO, and he's been excellent in every way ... Having Bret in this leadership role gives me a lot of confidence in the strength of our board going forward."
  • "The third is all of you," Dorsey said, addressing Twitter users. "All of you have the potential to change the course of this company for the better."

Background: Dorsey created Twitter alongside Noah Glass, Biz Stone and Evan Williams in 2006 and launched the platform in July of that year.

  • Dorsey's first stint as chief executive ended in 2008 after being pushed out by Twitter's board. He returned to the role in 2015 when former CEO Dick Costolo left the company.
  • The platform said it had 211 million daily active users last quarter.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Kate Marino
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Tracking the pandemic's unequal impact

Expand chart
Data: Morning Consult/Axios; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

The pandemic was bound to hit the most economically vulnerable among us the hardest. New polling data from Morning Consult, out this morning, shows the degree to which those difficulties were more concentrated among people of color.

Catch up quick: The Morning Consult/Axios Inequality Index has tracked the economic experience of adults in three wage groups since May 2020. We began publishing the findings in May of this year, and six months in, we’re slicing the data a little differently — and looking at inequality between ethnicities.

Axios
3 hours ago - Health

WHO says Omicron poses "very high" risk

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaking in Geneva in October. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

The World Health Organization said Monday in a new risk assessment that it believes the COVID-19 Omicron variant poses a "very high" risk to the globe because it may be more transmissible than other strains of the virus.

Why it matters: Though the WHO acknowledged there are still many uncertainties associated with the variant, the agency said it believes the likelihood of potential further spread of Omicron around the world is "high."

Scott Rosenberg
5 hours ago - Technology

Battle for the soul of a new web

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A well-funded and intensely motivated chunk of tech's hive mind is finding common cause in a vast new project: rebuilding the web on a foundation of cryptocurrency and blockchain tech. They call it "Web3."

The big picture: Developers, investors and early adopters imagine a future in which the technologies that enable Bitcoin and Ethereum will break up the concentrated power today's tech giants wield and usher in a golden age of individual empowerment and entrepreneurial freedom.

