Dorsey pushes back vs. "founder-led" companies in resignation letter

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios; Photo: James Brickwood/Fairfax Media via Getty Images

Jack Dorsey on Monday took aim at Silicon Valley's conventional wisdom that tech companies are best served when their founder retains control while explaining his rationale for resigning as Twitter's CEO:

“There’s a lot of talk about the importance of a company being ‘founder-led.’ Ultimately I believe that’s severely limiting and a single source of failure. I’ve worked hard to ensure this company can break away from its founders and its founding.”

Be smart: Dorsey led Twitter but, unlike some of his peers, he didn't have voting control. In fact, there was an activist investor campaign in early 2020 to push Dorsey out of Twitter, but the two sides reached an arrangement that kept him in place.

  • It's also worth noting that Twitter's new chairman, Bret Taylor, is a top executive at founder-led Salesforce.

Look ahead: Dorsey's comments raise questions about his future at digital payments company Square, which he both leads and controls.

Oriana Gonzalez
21 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: Fight against Omicron won't include "shutdowns or lockdowns"

Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden on Monday said that the new coronavirus variant, Omicron, is "a cause for concern, not a cause for panic."

Driving the news: Biden said later this week the administration will be releasing a strategy on how "we're going to fight COVID this winter. Not with shutdowns or lockdowns, but with more widespread vaccinations, boosters, testing and more."

Oriana Gonzalez
2 hours ago - Technology

Jack Dorsey stepping down as Twitter CEO

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Jack Dorsey is stepping down as CEO of Twitter, the company announced Monday. He will be succeeded by CTO Parag Agrawal, effective immediately.

The big picture: Dorsey is also the CEO of financial payments company Square, which he co-founded in 2009, and has become a crypto evangelist in recent years.

Kate Marino
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Tracking the pandemic's unequal impact

Data: Morning Consult/Axios; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

The pandemic was bound to hit the most economically vulnerable among us the hardest. New polling data from Morning Consult, out this morning, shows the degree to which those difficulties were more concentrated among people of color.

Catch up quick: The Morning Consult/Axios Inequality Index has tracked the economic experience of adults in three wage groups since May 2020. We began publishing the findings in May of this year, and six months in, we’re slicing the data a little differently — and looking at inequality between ethnicities.

