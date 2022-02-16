Sign up for our daily briefing

Twitter CEO challenges Silicon Valley norms by taking paternity leave

Ivana Saric

Parag Agrawal. Photo: Courtesy of Twitter

Twitter's new CEO Parag Agrawal will soon take a "a few weeks" of paternity leave, in a sign of Silicon Valley's evolving norms around parental leave, a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement.

Why it matters: While Agrawal's time away will be significantly shorter than the 20 weeks of parental leave that Twitter allots to employees, many workplace cultures have not yet normalized paternity leave.

What they're saying: “At Twitter, we encourage and fully support employees taking parental leave in whatever way works best for each person," the statement read.

  • "It’s a personal decision and we created a parental leave program (supporting up to 20 weeks of flexible leave) that is customizable for that reason," it added.
  • "Parag and his wife are expecting another child soon and they’re excited about the new addition to their family. Parag will be taking a few weeks to be with family when the baby is born."

State of play: Agrawal announced his decision to take paternity leave at an all-hands meeting last week, but has not yet named an interim CEO, per the Washington Post, which first reported news of the leave.

  • "He plans on being connected with the executive team throughout, which is what works best for him, his wife, and the company," per the statement.

The big picture: Agrawal isn't the first CEO of a major tech company to take paternity leave. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg previously took paternity leave in 2015 and 2017.

Catch up quick: Agrawal took on the job in November following Jack Dorsey's resignation, and was previously the company's longtime chief technology officer.

Editor's note: This post has been updated with a statement from Twitter.

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
1 hour ago - World

U.S. warns of Russia-sponsored hackers targeting defense contractors

Brandon Wales, executive director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, speaking during a congressional hearing in November 2021. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The U.S. intelligence community warned Wednesday that Russia-sponsored hackers have repeatedly attempted to infiltrate computer networks belonging to Department of Defense contractors to steal information on weapons technologies.

Why it matters: It said that state-sponsored cyber actors have made several intrusion attempts between January 2020 and February 2022 and have acquired emails, sensitive, unclassified information and "export-controlled technology" owned by the contractors.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Health workers weigh their options — Unlocking the mystery of the "never COVID" cohort.
  2. Vaccines: CDC study: COVID vaccination during pregnancy protects infants — Many Americans knowingly disagree with scientists about COVID vaccines.
  3. Politics: CDC lowers pandemic travel warning for cruise ships — Biden administration requests $30 billion for COVID response — GOP calls for Capitol to reopen
  4. Business: Coachella to return with no pandemic restrictionsMajor American banks lift mask mandates in U.S. offices.
  5. World: Hong Kong "overwhelmed" by COVID surge.
  6. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden orders release of Trump visitor logs to Jan. 6 committee

Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

President Biden has ordered the National Archives and Records Administration to hand over White House visitor logs from the Trump administration to the Jan. 6 select committee.

Driving the news: White House counsel Dana Remus said in a letter dated Tuesday that Biden rejected former President Trump's claim that he could assert executive privilege to block the visitor logs' release.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow