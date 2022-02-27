Sign up for our daily briefing

Turkey acknowledges Russia's invasion of Ukraine an act of "war"

Ivana Saric

Russian Navy's Project 22160 Patrol Vessel Dmitriy Rogachev 375 sails through the Bosphorus Strait on the way to the Black Sea past Istanbul on Feb. 16. Photo: Ozan Kose/AFP via Getty Images

Turkish officials on Sunday called Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine a "war," a change in rhetoric that could pave the way for Turkey to block the passage of Russian warships to the Black Sea.

Driving the news: In accordance with the 1936 Montreux Convention, Turkey has control of the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits that connect the Mediterranean and Black seas, and is able to limit the passage of warships during wartime or if threatened, per Reuters.

What they're saying: "On the fourth day of the Ukraine war, we repeat President Erdoğan’s call for an immediate halt of Russian attacks and the start of ceasefire negotiations," Ibrahim Kalin, a spokesperson for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, tweeted Sunday.

  • "We will continue our efforts to help the people of Ukraine and end bloodshed in this unjust and unlawful war," he added.
  • The rhetorical shift was echoed by Turkish spokesperson Fahrettin Altun, who repeatedly referred to the conflict as a war in a series of tweets Sunday.

Axios
Updated 45 mins ago - World

Putin orders nuclear deterrent forces on alert

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Alexei Nikolsky/TASS via Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised statement on Sunday that he was ordering Russia's nuclear deterrent forces on alert, as he continues his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Driving the news: Speaking alongside his defense minister and military chief of staff, Putin said recent sanctions and "aggressive statements" from NATO countries had led him to put the nuclear deterrent forces in a “special regime of combat duty."

Dave Lawler
Updated 1 hour ago - World

Zelensky: Ukraine to meet with Russia for peace talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Ukrainian Presidency/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that a Ukrainian delegation would meet with a Russian delegation near the Ukrainian-Belarusian border for peace talks "without preconditions."

State of play: A senior Pentagon official told reporters on Sunday that Russia has now committed two-thirds of its massed forces to the fight inside Ukraine, and has fired over 320 missiles, but still does not hold a major population center. Russia's advance on Kyiv has also stalled about 30km (19 miles) from the city center, the official said.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - World

Dashboard: Russian invasion of Ukraine

A residential area in Kyiv that was hit by a missile on Feb. 26. Photo: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

The latest:
