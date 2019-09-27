Tulsi Gabbard backs Trump impeachment inquiry

2020 Democratic contender Rep. Tulsi Gabbard backed an impeachment inquiry for President Trump on Friday, stating that her review of the whistleblower complaint, the memo of Trump's July call with Ukraine's president and Trump's comments over the past few days swayed her decision.

Why it matters: The Hawaii congresswoman's previous position had been an outlier amongst 2020 Democrats and Speaker Nancy Pelosi's caucus — and she had strongly spoken out against the idea just a few days ago. With Gabbard on board, all top 2020 Democrats now support impeachment in one form or another.

