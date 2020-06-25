2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Tucson police chief offers to resign after man's death in custody

Chris Magnus, pictured when he was police chief of Richmond, California. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The chief of police in Tucson, Arizona, offered to resign during a news conference on Wednesday in which the department released video of a Carlos Adrian Ingram Lopez, 27, who died in police custody.

What he's saying: "We have determined that three involved officers committed multiple policy violations and failed to handle the incident consistent with their training," Chief Chris Magnus said, stressing the officers did not "deploy strikes, use chokeholds or place a knee" on Ingram-Lopez's neck" during the April incident.

"The officers restrained Mr. Ingram-Lopez in a prone position for about 12 minutes. Mr. Ingram-Lopez went into cardiac arrest and, despite the officers' attempts to revive him, was declared deceased at the scene by Emergency Medical Services personnel."
— remarks by Magnus at the news conference

The big picture: The officers had held Ingram-Lopez face down in the prone position for roughly 12 minutes before he went into cardiac arrest. The video shows him in handcuffs repeatedly calling out in English and Spanish for water and for his grandmother before he died at the scene.

  • County medical examiner said Ingram-Lopez "died of sudden cardiac arrest ... with acute cocaine intoxication and an enlarged heart," per KOLD-TV.
  • Three Tuscon offers have resigned over the death of Ingram-Lopez resigned on June 18, Arizona Central notes. Two of the officers who resigned are white and one is Black.

What she's saying: Tuscon Mayor Regina Romero, the first Latina to serve as mayor of the city, said in Spanish at the news conference: "These officers would have been terminated had they not resigned," according to the New York Times.

  • Romero said she hadn't heard about Magnus' resignation until the news conference and would discuss this further with other city leaders, KOLD-TV notes.

Of note: The developments come as Latinos across the U.S. are rallying for changes to the ways police treat their communities following the Black Lives Matter protests triggered by the May death in police custody of George Floyd.

  • Californian protesters have been calling in recent days for an investigation into the fatal shooting by a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy of Andres Guardado, an 18-year-old Latino.

Axios
Updated 38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m. ET: 9,394,558 — Total deaths: 481,078 — Total recoveries — 4,716,476Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m. ET: 2,378,648 — Total deaths: 121,932 — Total recoveries: 656,161 — Total tested: 28,567,355Map.
  3. States: West Virginia governor pushed out top health official after questioning coronavirus data Houston hospitals near capacityN.C. governor issues statewide order on face coverings.
  4. 2020: DNC outlines coronavirus-adjusted plans for August convention.
  5. Public health: The U.S. divide on coronavirus masksThe pandemic isn't over yet, despite vaccine optimism — 65% of Americans would rather return to lockdown if cases spike.
  6. Business: A $5 million prize for putting people back to work.
  7. Travel: One-third of group of spring breakers on Mexico trip contracted coronavirus.
  8. 1 🏰 thing: Disneyland stalls July 17 reopening.
Ursula Perano
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden to accept nomination at pared-down Milwaukee convention

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The Democratic National Committee announced on Wednesday that Milwaukee will anchor the main events for its August nominating convention, but that state delegations should plan on conducting business remotely in order to avoid "risking public health" through travel.

The big picture: Former Vice President Joe Biden is still set to accept the Democratic Party's nomination in Milwaukee this summer, but organizers are rebranding the event as a “Convention Across America” — with four nights of programming from Aug. 17-20 broadcast from various satellite cities and led by Emmy-award winning producer Ricky Kirshner.

Axios
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Tuesday night's primary tides show cracks in the system

Voting in Kentucky. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

There are plenty of votes left to be counted, but a few trend lines from Tuesday's primary elections are worthy of your time:

  1. The AOC-backed Justice Democrats showed considerable strength.
  2. President Trump's endorsement wasn't worth its weight in gold.
  3. The absentee balloting process will require a reset in expectations.
  4. America needs young people to step up as polling workers.
