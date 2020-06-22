Lawmakers urge California attorney general to probe police shooting of teen
Rep. Maxine Waters in Los Angeles. Photo: Sarah Morris/Getty Images
Democratic Reps. Maxine Waters and Nanette Barragán on Sunday urged California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to investigate the death of an 18-year-old Latino man fatally shot by a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy. The deputy was not wearing a body camera at the time.
Driving the news: Authorities said Andres Guardado was armed and fleeing the deputies when he was shot in Gardena on Thursday, per the Los Angeles Times. L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said it would be "premature" for Becerra to probe the case as detectives were "still in the early stages" of investigating what happened, ABC News reports. Protesters rallied on Sunday to demand answers over the case.