14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Lawmakers urge California attorney general to probe police shooting of teen

Rep. Maxine Waters in Los Angeles. Photo: Sarah Morris/Getty Images

Democratic Reps. Maxine Waters and Nanette Barragán on Sunday urged California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to investigate the death of an 18-year-old Latino man fatally shot by a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy. The deputy was not wearing a body camera at the time.

Driving the news: Authorities said Andres Guardado was armed and fleeing the deputies when he was shot in Gardena on Thursday, per the Los Angeles Times. L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said it would be "premature" for Becerra to probe the case as detectives were "still in the early stages" of investigating what happened, ABC News reports. Protesters rallied on Sunday to demand answers over the case.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 a.m. ET: 8,952,428 — Total deaths: 468,331 — Total recoveries — 4,434,628Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 a.m. ET: 2,279,879 — Total deaths: 119,969 — Total recoveries: 622,133 — Total tested: 27,084,900Map.
  3. Public health: "It's like a forest fire": Infectious-disease expert says virus spread unlikely to slow in summer or fall — Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb urges public to wear masks, warns of "exponential growth" next week.
  4. World: WHO reports record single-day increase in new cases worldwide.
  5. States: U.S. reports highest number of new coronavirus cases since May 1
  6. Trump: White House adviser claims Trump was joking about telling officials to slow down coronavirus testing.
Rebecca Falconer
4 hours ago - Sports

NASCAR probes noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage in Talladega

Bubba Wallace wears a Black Lives Matter T-shirt at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, on June 7. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

NASCAR said in a statement late Sunday that it had launched an "immediate investigation" after a noose was found in Bubba Wallace's garage at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama.

Why it matters: He's NASCAR's only black driver and helped push for the Confederate flag to be banned from the circuit's events and properties, Axios' Kendall Baker notes. NASCAR vowed to do "everything we can to identify" whomever was responsible and "eliminate them from the sport" following the "heinous act." Wallace said in a statement the "act of racism and hatred leaves me incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism."

Go deeper: NASCAR says it will ban display of Confederate flag

Axios
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

John Bolton: Trump directly linked Ukraine aid to Biden investigation

Former national security adviser John Bolton defended in an interview with ABC News on Sunday his decision not to testify at President Trump's impeachment inquiry, claiming it wouldn't have changed the outcome.

Why it matters: Bolton told ABC News that Trump "directly linked the provision of that [security] assistance with the investigation" into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden in Ukraine — the central allegation that saw him impeached in the House and later acquitted in the Senate. No official that testified was a direct witness to Trump explicitly tying aid to the investigations.

