Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) sent a letter to Department of Treasury Inspector General Eric Thorson requesting an investigation into the Trump administration’s delay of the $20 bill redesign that was to feature abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

The big picture: The Obama administration had planned for the bill featuring Tubman on the front side and the late President Andrew Jackson on the back to be released in 2020 to commemorate the 100th anniversary since the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.