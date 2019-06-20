Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Schumer requests probe into Harriet Tubman $20 bill redesign delay

Harriet Tubman portrait.
Abolitionist Harriet Tubman. Photo: Ann Ronan Pictures/Print Collector/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) sent a letter to Department of Treasury Inspector General Eric Thorson requesting an investigation into the Trump administration’s delay of the $20 bill redesign that was to feature abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

The big picture: The Obama administration had planned for the bill featuring Tubman on the front side and the late President Andrew Jackson on the back to be released in 2020 to commemorate the 100th anniversary since the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

What they're saying: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told a House Financial Services Committee hearing in May that the addition had been delayed until 2028 because the administration was more focused on redesigning the currency to tackle counterfeiting issues.

