Trump administration delays Harriet Tubman $20 bill redesign

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Wednesday that the addition of Harriet Tubman to the $20 bill has been delayed until 2028, CNBC reports.

Backdrop: In 2016, President Obama's former Treasury Secretary Jack Lew announced a new initiative to feature Tubman on the front side of the bill and President Andrew Jackson on the back. The bill would be released in 2020 to commemorate the 100th anniversary since the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, per the New York Times.