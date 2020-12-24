TSA screens close to a pre-lockdown high of nearly 1.2 million people

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Travelers waiting to check in for a flight at Los Angeles International Airport on Dec. 22. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
The Transportation Security Administration screened 1,191,123 people at airport checkpoints around the United States on Wednesday, according to Lisa Farbstein, a TSA spokesperson.
Why it matters: It's the largest recorded number since before the COVID-19 pandemic and signals that more people are traveling for the holidays despite CDC warnings to stay home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The big picture: On March 16, before the start of the pandemic in the United States, TSA screened 1,257,823 people.
- It screened 1,176,091 people at checkpoints on the Sunday after Thanksgiving this year.
Go deeper ... Fauci: 10 people may be too many for holiday gatherings