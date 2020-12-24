TSA screens close to a pre-lockdown high of nearly 1.2 million people

The Transportation Security Administration screened 1,191,123 people at airport checkpoints around the United States on Wednesday, according to Lisa Farbstein, a TSA spokesperson.

Why it matters: It's the largest recorded number since before the COVID-19 pandemic and signals that more people are traveling for the holidays despite CDC warnings to stay home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The big picture: On March 16, before the start of the pandemic in the United States, TSA screened 1,257,823 people.

It screened 1,176,091 people at checkpoints on the Sunday after Thanksgiving this year.

