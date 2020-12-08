NIAID director Anthony Fauci cautioned on Monday that 10 people gathering indoors over the holidays may be too many.

Why it matters: The infectious disease expert, speaking at New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's coronavirus press briefing, emphasized that "the middle of January could be a really dark time for us" if the U.S. sees another coronavirus surge caused by travel to family gatherings over Christmas and Hanukkah — since the effects from the Thanksgiving COVID surge are still playing out.

What he's saying: "Ten may even be a bit too much," Fauci said, after Cuomo asked for his opinion on states issuing guidance for no more than 10 people to gather at private gatherings.