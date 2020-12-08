Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Fauci: 10 people may be too many for holiday gatherings

Anthony Fauci at a coronavirus task force briefing on Nov. 19. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

NIAID director Anthony Fauci cautioned on Monday that 10 people gathering indoors over the holidays may be too many.

Why it matters: The infectious disease expert, speaking at New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's coronavirus press briefing, emphasized that "the middle of January could be a really dark time for us" if the U.S. sees another coronavirus surge caused by travel to family gatherings over Christmas and Hanukkah — since the effects from the Thanksgiving COVID surge are still playing out.

What he's saying: "Ten may even be a bit too much," Fauci said, after Cuomo asked for his opinion on states issuing guidance for no more than 10 people to gather at private gatherings.

  • "It's not only the number, it's the people who might be coming in from out of town. ... You want to make sure you don't have people who just got off a plane or a train. That's even more risky than the absolute number."
  • "With regard to the issue of the holiday spread and the peaks, they're gonna be superimposed upon each other," Fauci said, adding that the effect of the Thanksgiving surge is expected "to come right up to the beginning of the Christmas-Hanukkah potential surge."

Ursula Perano
10 hours ago - Health

"The Fauci effect": Medical school applications up 18% since last year

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Applications to medical schools have surged nationwide during the coronavirus pandemic in a trend that some admissions officers are calling the "Fauci effect," NPR reports.

By the numbers: The Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) says applications are up 18% this year overall.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden announces health team

In 2016, then-Vice President Biden walks with then-Rep. Xavier Becerra (right) to a meeting of the House Democratic caucus. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced the key members of his health team, tapping California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be Health and Human Services secretary and Harvard infectious disease expert Rochelle Walensky to be director of the CDC.

Why it matters: The team will immediately be in charge of addressing what will likely still be an out-of-control pandemic, including the government's efforts to distribute coronavirus vaccines.

Axios
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Fauci's "wear a mask" call tops the 2020 "Yale Book of Quotations"

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, arriving at a June Senate hearing in Washington, D.C. Photo: Al Drago - Pool/Getty Images

NAID director Anthony Fauci's appeal to Americans to "wear a mask" during the pandemic to prevent COVID-19 is the top quote of the year in The Yale Book of Quotations, per AP.

Driving the news: Fred Shapiro, an associate director at the Yale Law School who chooses quotes for the Yale Law School librarian's list first published in 2006, has said he picks ones that are famous or revealing of the spirit of the times — not necessarily eloquent or admirable.

