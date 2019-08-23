President Trump may not intend to launch the 2nd Cold War, but his tweets on Friday laid out one path to get there.
Why it matters: The president is using Twitter to demand a conscious uncoupling of the world's two largest economies.
Trump's tweets, sent after China announced retaliatory tariffs on $75 billion in U.S. goods:
- "Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing your companies HOME and making your products in the USA."
- "I am ordering all carriers, including Fed Ex, Amazon, UPS and the Post Office, to SEARCH FOR & REFUSE all deliveries of Fentanyl from China (or anywhere else!)"
- "Starting on October 1st, the 250 BILLION DOLLARS of goods and products from China, currently being taxed at 25%, will be taxed at 30% ...Additionally, the remaining 300 BILLION DOLLARS of goods and products from China, that was being taxed from September 1st at 10%, will now be taxed at 15%..."
Reality check: Presidents don't get to order companies to come home.
Between the lines: Earlier on Friday, Fed chair Jay Powell warned that "trade policy uncertainty" is a driving factor for the market's fears.
- Trump's response: "My only question is, who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powell or Chairman Xi?"
Behind the scenes: Trump recently told advisers that he would be perfectly happy if the U.S. did no trade whatsoever with China, according to Axios' Jonathan Swan.
- In late 2017, Trump first caught aides off guard when he floated the impossible idea of cutting off all trade with China.
The bottom line: All of this has gone down during a strong economy. Imagine how bad it'd get were things to turn in the other direction.