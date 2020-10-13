1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump’s biggest Twitter cheerleaders

Expand chart
Data: Axios research; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon, Juliet Bartz, Orion Rummler/Axios

Positive tweets about President Trump by elected Republicans in Congress who have held office throughout his term increased 161% between the first 60 days of the Trump administration and the same 60-day period in 2020, according to an analysis for “Axios on HBO.”

Why it matters: Trump’s chorus of Republican supporters on Capitol Hill has grown even louder and more enthusiastic, even as polls in swing states and key Senate races turned on the GOP.

  • This trend is another sign that Trumpiness will remain a signature of the Republican Party long after the president has retired to Mar-a-Lago, whether that's in three months or four years.

The winner: Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona, who tweeted nearly 600 positive Trump tweets in 60 days.

The other side: A handful of Republicans in Congress hardly ever tweeted positively about Trump — including Sen. Susan Collins (Maine), Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.), Rep. Will Hurd (Texas), Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (Wash.), and Rep. John Katko (N.Y.). 

Go deeper:

Always Trumpers: The president's unbreakable wall

Subscribe to Axios AM/PM for a daily rundown of what's new and why it matters, directly from Mike Allen.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a valid email.
Server error. Please try a different email.
Subscribed! Look for Axios AM and PM in your inbox tomorrow or read the latest Axios AM now.

Go deeper

Axios
Oct 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Preview: "Axios on HBO" interviews Sen. Kevin Cramer

In the next episode of "Axios on HBO," Axios co-founder Jim VandeHei speaks with Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) about where his and his colleagues' intense loyalty to President Trump comes from, and how it's enabled the transformation of the Republican Party.

Catch the full interview on Monday, Oct. 12 at 11:05 p.m. ET/PT on all HBO platforms, and you can always get more “Axios on HBO” in the Axios app.

Sam Baker
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

How Amy Coney Barrett would change the way the Supreme Court works

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Appointing three Supreme Court justices will likely be President Trump’s most important achievement, and Judge Amy Coney Barrett may well be the most important of the three.

Why it matters: Barrett would transform the court’s internal politics, handicapping Chief Justice John Roberts and establishing a new center of gravity on the right. Her presence would force a whole new set of strategic calculations among the justices — and those calculations will shape the law of the land for a generation.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Juliet BartzMike AllenJim VandeHeiOrion Rummler
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Always Trumpers: The president’s unbreakable wall

Data: Axios research and FiveThirtyEight's Trump Score. See our methodology here. Note(*): Senator Mitt Romney did not join Congress until January 2019. However, statements he made as a prominent GOP figure prior to his time in office were taken into consideration. Chart: Naema Ahmed, Sara Wise, Juliet Bartz, Orion Rummler/Axios

More than 85% of elected Republicans who have been in Congress throughout President Trump’s term have largely stood by him through seven crises that would have crushed most politicians, according to a comprehensive new study by "Axios on HBO."

Why it matters: The data shows how Trump’s grip on the Republican Party has tightened — especially in the last two years — as his dissenters have largely piped down, been tossed out, or currently face the threat of losing re-election.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow