Trump’s biggest Twitter cheerleaders

Positive tweets about President Trump by elected Republicans in Congress who have held office throughout his term increased 161% between the first 60 days of the Trump administration and the same 60-day period in 2020, according to an analysis for “Axios on HBO.”
Why it matters: Trump’s chorus of Republican supporters on Capitol Hill has grown even louder and more enthusiastic, even as polls in swing states and key Senate races turned on the GOP.
- This trend is another sign that Trumpiness will remain a signature of the Republican Party long after the president has retired to Mar-a-Lago, whether that's in three months or four years.
The winner: Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona, who tweeted nearly 600 positive Trump tweets in 60 days.
The other side: A handful of Republicans in Congress hardly ever tweeted positively about Trump — including Sen. Susan Collins (Maine), Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.), Rep. Will Hurd (Texas), Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (Wash.), and Rep. John Katko (N.Y.).
