Trump’s biggest Twitter cheerleaders

Positive tweets about President Trump by elected Republicans in Congress who have held office throughout his term increased 161% between the first 60 days of the Trump administration and the same 60-day period in 2020, according to an analysis for “Axios on HBO.”

Why it matters: Trump’s chorus of Republican supporters on Capitol Hill has grown even louder and more enthusiastic, even as polls in swing states and key Senate races turned on the GOP.

This trend is another sign that Trumpiness will remain a signature of the Republican Party long after the president has retired to Mar-a-Lago, whether that's in three months or four years.

The winner: Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona, who tweeted nearly 600 positive Trump tweets in 60 days.

The other side: A handful of Republicans in Congress hardly ever tweeted positively about Trump — including Sen. Susan Collins (Maine), Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.), Rep. Will Hurd (Texas), Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (Wash.), and Rep. John Katko (N.Y.).

