Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said on Twitter Tuesday that the Trump administration has informed Congress that the United States is officially beginning the process of withdrawing from the World Health Organization.

Why it matters: President Trump's decision to formally withdraw from the UN's global health agency — which will take effect on July 6, 2021 — comes as the pandemic continues to accelerate both in the U.S. and around the world.

The move will impact international responses not only to the coronavirus pandemic, but also to diseases like polio.

For many countries that lack critical health infrastructure, the WHO functions as their Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What they're saying: "To call Trump’s response to COVID chaotic & incoherent doesn't do it justice," Menendez tweeted. "This won't protect American lives or interests—it leaves Americans sick & America alone."

The backdrop: President Trump announced in April that his administration had halted funding to the WHO, accusing the agency of "mismanaging and covering up" the coronavirus crisis and claiming that the U.S. "has a duty to insist on full accountability."