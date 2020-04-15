30 mins ago - World

The U.S. gives far more money to the WHO than China does

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian
Data: World Health Organization

President Trump announced yesterday that the U.S. would suspend funding for the World Health Organization, pending a review. Rising scrutiny of the WHO, and especially the perception that China wields strong influence over it, has led GOP leaders to call for funding cuts.

Why it matters: The U.S. is by far the largest single contributor to the WHO. In 2018–2019, according to information on the WHO website, the U.S. provided 14.67% of the WHO's total funding, whereas China provided just 0.21%.

What's next: Threats to cut funding could bring the WHO more in line with U.S. wishes — or it could have the opposite effect, causing it to rely more heavily on Beijing.

Alayna Treene, Jonathan Swan

Aides prepare options for Trump to shun WHO over coronavirus

Photo: Madnel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's team will present him imminently with options to snub the World Health Organization over its coronavirus approach — from outright cuts to redirecting funding — people familiar with the plans tell Axios.

Driving the news: Trump vowed a week ago to put "a very powerful hold" on money to the WHO, which he's targeted for blame as the pandemic has spread.

Rebecca Falconer

What they're saying: Opposition erupts to Trump halting WHO funding

Secretary-General António Guterres at the UN Headquarters in New York City in March. Photo: EuropaNewswire/Gado/Getty Images

UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday denounced President Trump's announcement that he's suspending U.S. funding to the World Health Organization over its handing of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: Trump has faced widespread backlash to his decision to halt funding in the middle of the pandemic, with the conservative Heritage Foundation and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce among the outside groups that have called the move a mistake.

Alayna Treene, Jonathan Swan

Trump announces U.S. will halt funding for WHO over coronavirus response

President Trump announced Tuesday that the U.S. is placing a hold on funding to the World Health Organization for 60–90 days over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, pending a review.

Driving the news: Trump accused the WHO of "severely mismanaging and covering up" the coronavirus crisis, adding that the U.S. "has a duty to insist on full accountability."

