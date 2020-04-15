1 hour ago - Health

WHO chief reacts to Trump halting U.S. funds over coronavirus response

Fadel Allassan

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesusis said at a press briefing Wednesday that he "regrets" President Trump's decision to halt U.S. funding, pointing out that the coronavirus is not the only health crisis that the group works to combat.

The big picture: Tedros said the WHO is reviewing the impact that the withdrawal of U.S. funding will have on its operations, adding that the agency will work with its partners "to fill any financial gaps we face and to ensure our work continues uninterrupted." He also said that the agency's controversial response to the pandemic will be reviewed "in due course."

  • Since Trump's announcement on Wednesday, an array of world leaders, public health experts and business groups across have condemned the decision as short-sighted, especially as the world continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.
  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused Trump of blaming others instead of taking responsibility, adding in a statement: "This decision is dangerous, illegal and will be swiftly challenged."

What he's saying:

"With support from the people and government of the U.S., WHO works to improve the health of many of the world's poorest and most vulnerable people. WHO is not only fighting COVID-19. We're also working to address polio, measles, malaria, Ebola, HIV, tuberculosis, malnutrition, cancer, diabetes, mental health and many other diseases and conditions. We also work with countries to strengthen health systems and improve access to live-saving health services.
WHO is reviewing the impact of our work of any withdrawal of US funding and we work with our partners to fill any financial gaps we face and to ensure our work continues uninterrupted."
— WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Go deeper: Opposition erupts to Trump halting WHO funding

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer

What they're saying: Opposition erupts to Trump halting WHO funding

Secretary-General António Guterres at the UN Headquarters in New York City in March. Photo: EuropaNewswire/Gado/Getty Images

UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday denounced President Trump's announcement that he's suspending U.S. funding to the World Health Organization over its handing of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: Trump has faced widespread backlash to his decision to halt funding in the middle of the pandemic, with the conservative Heritage Foundation and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce among the outside groups that have called the move a mistake.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Rebecca Falconer

WHO official leads criticism of Trump's coronavirus response

President Trump with members of the new coronavirus task force at the White House on Wednesday. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Ezekiel Emanuel, special adviser to the director general of the World Health Organization, told MSNBC Wednesday he found "most" of what President Trump said at his briefing on the novel coronavirus "incoherent."

The big picture: As the number of confirmed cases reaches 60 in the U.S., the top health professional — who was a health policy adviser in the Obama administration — is among several leading figures, in particular, Democrats, to criticize the president for his response to the outbreak.

Go deeperArrowFeb 27, 2020 - Health
Alayna TreeneJonathan Swan

Trump announces U.S. will halt funding for WHO over coronavirus response

President Trump announced Tuesday that the U.S. is placing a hold on funding to the World Health Organization for 60–90 days over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, pending a review.

Driving the news: Trump accused the WHO of "severely mismanaging and covering up" the coronavirus crisis, adding that the U.S. "has a duty to insist on full accountability."

Go deeperArrowUpdated 15 hours ago - Politics & Policy