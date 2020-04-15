UN chief Antonio Guterres slammed President Trump's announcement Tuesday that he's suspending U.S. funding to the World Health Organization over its handing of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Details: Guterres said in a statement of the action against the WHO, which reports to the UN, it's "not the time to reduce the resources for the operations of the World Health Organization or any other humanitarian organization in the fight against the virus."

"Now is a time for unity in the global battle to push the COVID-19 pandemic into reverse, not a time to cut the resources of the World Health Organization (WHO), which is spearheading and coordinating the global body’s efforts."

— Guterres statement

The big picture: Trump has been fuming for days about what he sees as the WHO's botched response to the pandemic and its deference to China, per Axios' Alayna Treene and Jonathan Swan.

"As the organization’s leading sponsor, the United States has a duty to insist on full accountability," the president said in his announcement Tuesday of placing a 60 to 90 days' hold on the WHO funding.

"One of the most dangerous and costly decisions from the WHO was its disastrous decision to oppose travel restrictions from China and other nations," Trump added.

