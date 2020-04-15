46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

UN chief: Now's not the time for Trump to cut WHO funds over coronavirus

Rebecca Falconer

Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the UN Headquarters in New York City in March. Photo: EuropaNewswire/Gado/Getty Images

UN chief Antonio Guterres slammed President Trump's announcement Tuesday that he's suspending U.S. funding to the World Health Organization over its handing of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Details: Guterres said in a statement of the action against the WHO, which reports to the UN, it's "not the time to reduce the resources for the operations of the World Health Organization or any other humanitarian organization in the fight against the virus."

"Now is a time for unity in the global battle to push the COVID-19 pandemic into reverse, not a time to cut the resources of the World Health Organization (WHO), which is spearheading and coordinating the global body’s efforts."
— Guterres statement

The big picture: Trump has been fuming for days about what he sees as the WHO's botched response to the pandemic and its deference to China, per Axios' Alayna Treene and Jonathan Swan.

  • "As the organization’s leading sponsor, the United States has a duty to insist on full accountability," the president said in his announcement Tuesday of placing a 60 to 90 days' hold on the WHO funding.
  • "One of the most dangerous and costly decisions from the WHO was its disastrous decision to oppose travel restrictions from China and other nations," Trump added.

Go deeper: Trump announces U.S. will halt funding for WHO over coronavirus response


Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

"

Go deeper

Alayna TreeneJonathan Swan

Trump announces U.S. will halt funding for WHO over coronavirus response

President Trump announced Tuesday that the U.S. is placing a hold on funding to the World Health Organization for 60 to 90 days over its handing of the coronavirus pandemic, pending a review.

What they're saying: Antonio Guterres, secretary-general of the UN, to which the WHO reports, said in a statement, now is a "time for unity in the global battle to push the COVID-19 pandemic into reverse," not a time to cut resources to the agency which is spearheading and coordinating global efforts.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Alayna TreeneJonathan Swan

Aides prepare options for Trump to shun WHO over coronavirus

Photo: Madnel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's team will present him imminently with options to snub the World Health Organization over its coronavirus approach — from outright cuts to redirecting funding — people familiar with the plans tell Axios.

Driving the news: Trump vowed a week ago to put "a very powerful hold" on money to the WHO, which he's targeted for blame as the pandemic has spread.

Go deeperArrow10 hours ago - World
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates: Trump announces funding halt for WHO

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The number of novel coronavirus cases now exceeds 594,000 in the U.S., per Johns Hopkins. More than 2.97 million tests have been conducted and over 45,000 Americans have recovered from the virus as of Tuesday.

The latest: President Trump announced the U.S. is placing a hold on funding to the World Health Organization over its handing of the pandemic, pending a review.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 4 hours ago - Health