Trump wins Florida, AP projects

President Trump has won the state of Florida, a key swing state in the race for the White House, AP projects.

Why it matters: Florida’s 29 electoral votes are central to any Trump path to re-election.

Trump won the state by a slim margin in 2016.

FiveThirtyEight's average of polls had Biden winning Florida by 2.2% as of Nov. 2, with the race appearing to tighten in the final weeks of the campaign.

