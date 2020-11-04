Trump wins Florida, AP projects

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Trump campaigning in Florida. Photo: Octavio Jones/Getty Images
President Trump has won the state of Florida, a key swing state in the race for the White House, AP projects.
Why it matters: Florida’s 29 electoral votes are central to any Trump path to re-election.
- Trump won the state by a slim margin in 2016.
- FiveThirtyEight's average of polls had Biden winning Florida by 2.2% as of Nov. 2, with the race appearing to tighten in the final weeks of the campaign.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.