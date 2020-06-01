38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump briefly brought to White House bunker amid protests

President Trump on May 30. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Trump was briefly brought to the White House's underground bunker on Friday night as protests raged outside over the death of George Floyd and other police-related killings of black people, the New York Times first reported.

Why it matters: The protests stirred one of the highest alerts at the executive complex since 9/11, leading the president to spend nearly an hour in the bunker, which was designed for use in emergencies like terrorist attacks, according to the AP.

  • The next morning, Trump amped up his rhetoric on Twitter, saying that "the most vicious dogs, and the most ominous weapons" would have greeted protestors at the White House had they breached the area's fence.
  • He added that he "was inside, watched every move, and couldn’t have felt more safe."

The big picture: After days of nightly protests in cities around the country, there has been a vigorous debate in Trump’s inner circle about whether the president should do an Oval Office address to the nation, Axios' Jonathan Swan reports.

  • Many of his inside and outside advisers have warned that continued violent rhetoric could stoke tensions and harm him politically.
  • The biggest source of internal concern was Trump's escalatory tweet last week — "when the looting starts, the shooting starts" — which used a violent phrase with a racist history rooting back to police brutality against African Americans in the 1960s.

Go deeper

Jonathan Swan
16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump privately scolded, warned by allies

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Over the past couple of days, numerous advisers both inside and outside the White House have urged the president to tone down his violent rhetoric, which many worry could escalate racial tensions and hurt him politically.

Behind the scenes: The biggest source of internal concern was Trump's escalatory tweet, "when the looting starts, the shooting starts." Some advisers said it could damage him severely with independent voters and suburban women.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Axios
May 31, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Atlanta mayor on Trump's riot response: "He speaks and he makes it worse"

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms responded on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday to President Trump's tweets and comments about the mass protests that have swept across the United States, urging him to "just stop talking."

What she's saying: "This is like Charlottesville all over again. He speaks and he makes it worse. There are times when you should just be quiet. And I wish that he would just be quiet."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
May 30, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump: White House protestors would be met with "vicious dogs" if they breached fence

President Trump meets with industry executives on May 29. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Saturday that "the most vicious dogs, and the most ominous weapons" would have greeted protestors at the White House had they breached the area's fence on Friday night.

What's happening: Demonstrators protesting the killing of George Floyd gathered around the White House on Friday, as police cracked down on similar protests across the country.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow