Trump: U.S. will respond "1,000 times greater" to any attack by Iran

President Trump during a Monday campaign event in Henderson, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

President Trump responded late Monday to reports that Iran plans to avenge the killing in an American airstrike of a top general, Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

What he's saying: "Any attack by Iran, in any form, against the United States will be met with an attack on Iran that will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude!" Trump tweeted.

Driving the news: Trump noted news reports this week that said Iran "may be planning an assassination, or other attack, against the United States in retaliation" for the killing Soleimani.

  • Politico first reported on Monday night that the Iranian government was considering an assassination attempt on Lana Marks, the U.S. ambassador to South Africa, citing U.S. intelligence officials.
  • An intelligence source told Fox News the threat is being taken seriously seriously and that Marks "is just one of several U.S. officials that American intelligence agencies believe Tehran is considering for retaliation for the killing of Soleimani."
  • Iran denies the reports.

What they're saying: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News Monday he couldn't comment on the intelligence. But he added, "We take these kind of allegations seriously. 

  • "We'll do everything that’s within our means to protect any one of our State Department officials the same we do for our soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines," he added.
  • The State Department's Bureau of Global Public Affairs declined to comment when contacted by Axios about the assassination plot reports.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Orion Rummler
Top HHS spokesperson accuses government scientists of "sedition" against Trump

Michael Caputo in Washington, D.C. in May 2018. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Health and Human Services spokesperson Michael Caputo baselessly accused career scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday of gathering a "resistance unit" for "sedition" against President Trump, the New York Times reports.

Driving the news: House Democrats are launching an investigation into allegations that Trump's political appointees — including Caputo, a former member of the Trump campaign with no scientific background — pressured CDC officials "to block the publication of accurate scientific reports" on the coronavirus.

Axios
Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 a.m. ET: 29,190,588 — Total deaths: 927,245— Total recoveries: 19,775,100Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 a.m. ET: 6,553,399 — Total deaths: 194,489 — Total recoveries: 2,474,570 — Total tests: 89,603,688Map
  3. Health: Kids can and do transmit the virus to their household, CDC says — Timeline: The six months that changed everything.
  4. Politics: Bob Woodward says it wasn't Trump's idea to restrict travel from China — Why new stimulus talks are at a "dead end" — Democrats to probe Trump appointees who allegedly interfered with CDC reports.
  5. Education: Teachers union would support mandatory teacher vaccinations.
Rebecca FalconerRashaan Ayesh
Governors declare states of emergency as Hurricane Sally nears

A screenshot of Tropical Storm Sally, which was packing 40 mph winds after forming in the Gulf of Mexico near Florida on Saturday. Photo: National Hurricane Center/Twitter.

Four states are bracing for Hurricane Sally, with governors in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama declaring states of emergency.

Why it matters: The National Hurricane Center warned of potential "life-threatening" storm surges from Louisiana to the Alabama-Florida Border. Storm surges from Sally could be as large as 11 feet. There's still a chance Hurricane Sally, a Category 2 storm, could develop into Category 3, CBS News notes.

