President Trump responded late Monday to reports that Iran plans to avenge the killing in an American airstrike of a top general, Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

What he's saying: "Any attack by Iran, in any form, against the United States will be met with an attack on Iran that will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude!" Trump tweeted.

Driving the news: Trump noted news reports this week that said Iran "may be planning an assassination, or other attack, against the United States in retaliation" for the killing Soleimani.

Politico first reported on Monday night that the Iranian government was considering an assassination attempt on Lana Marks, the U.S. ambassador to South Africa, citing U.S. intelligence officials.

An intelligence source told Fox News the threat is being taken seriously seriously and that Marks "is just one of several U.S. officials that American intelligence agencies believe Tehran is considering for retaliation for the killing of Soleimani."

Iran denies the reports.

What they're saying: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News Monday he couldn't comment on the intelligence. But he added, "We take these kind of allegations seriously.

"We'll do everything that’s within our means to protect any one of our State Department officials the same we do for our soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines," he added.

The State Department's Bureau of Global Public Affairs declined to comment when contacted by Axios about the assassination plot reports.

