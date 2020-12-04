Trump orders nearly all U.S. troops out of Somalia

The Pentagon said Friday it would be pulling most U.S. troops out of Somalia by early 2021, per President Trump's orders.

Why it matters: Although some of the 700 American troops in Somalia will be "repositioned" to neighboring countries, the announcement is the latest in Trump's efforts to draw down the U.S. military presence in what he has described as "endless wars."

Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller announced last month that the U.S. would draw down its troop levels in both Afghanistan and Iraq to 2,500 by Jan. 15, 2021.

What they're saying: "The U.S. is not withdrawing or disengaging from Africa," the Pentagon said in a statement.