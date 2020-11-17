Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Trump to cut troops in Afghanistan, but not to zero

Dave Lawler, author of World

Trump visits Afghanistan in 2019. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP vis Getty

Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller announced on Tuesday that the U.S. would draw its troop levels in both Afghanistan and Iraq down to 2,500 by Jan. 15, 2021.

Why it matters: The U.S. currently has roughly 4,500 troops in Afghanistan, so this will be a significant reduction even as it falls short of President Trump's promise to end America's military presence there altogether.

Background: Miller's predecessor, Mark Esper, and other senior Pentagon officials had opposed further troop reductions unless conditions in Afghanistan improved. Trump fired Esper last week, reportedly in part because of his desire to speed up the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Driving the news: Miller took no questions from the press after making the brief announcement.

  • He noted he had discussed the decision with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, both of whom are wary of an expedited U.S. exit.
  • It will be difficult for NATO to maintain its troop presence in Afghanistan — currently around 12,000, per the Washington Post — if U.S. capabilities and infrastructure are no longer in place.
  • Stoltenberg said in a statement on Tuesday that "the price for leaving too soon or in an uncoordinated way could be very high.”

The state of play: Trump signed a deal with the Taliban this February that called for a U.S. troop withdrawal. That retreat was contingent on peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government, and on a promise from the Taliban not to allow terror groups like al-Qaeda to use Afghanistan as a base of operations.

  • Those intra-Afghan talks began in September but have made little headway. Violence in Afghanistan has continued and in some cases escalated.

What to watch: Biden has also promised to pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan, though he has mentioned the idea of leaving a counterterrorism force behind.

  • Congressional Republicans, including Mitch McConnell, have cautioned Trump not to pull out entirely, arguing that would present a vacuum for terrorist groups to fill.
  • Flashback: Trump's national security team convinced him in 2017 to commit to the fight in Afghanistan and actually increase troop levels, rather than exiting entirely as he'd vowed to do.

Worth noting: There are currently about 3,000 U.S. troops in Iraq, with that number already having been reduced from 5,200 in September.

Rebecca Falconer
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell warns U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan would be "humiliating"

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell duringa a news conference in Washington, D.C., this month. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday warned that a "rapid withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan now would hurt our allies and delight the people who wish us harm."

Why it matters: McConnell's Senate floor remarks mark a rare public difference of opinion with President Trump, who's spoken of his desire to swiftly withdraw American troops from Afghanistan and elsewhere.

Erica Pandey, author of @Work
6 mins ago - Economy & Business

Corporate America's revolving door for Black employees

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Systemic racism is leading to a turnover problem in corporate America: Companies have a hard time holding on to Black employees.

Why it matters: Beyond affecting individual professionals and teams, a corporate culture that causes attrition can spread rot through entire companies.

Courtenay Brown
15 mins ago - Economy & Business

Senate blocks Trump Fed pick confirmation

Judy Shelton testifies before Congress in February. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

President Trump's controversial Fed pick Judy Shelton appears to be blocked from joining the central bank's board, for now —a dramatic turn of events, marred by two senators who were expected to support her, but were in quarantine for COVID-related concerns.

Why it matters: Some Republicans broke ranks and opposed Shelton, who in the past has endorsed fringe economic policies and reversed her beliefs to be more in line with those of Trump. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris also cast a crucial vote on Tuesday, with the final tally coming out to 50-47.

