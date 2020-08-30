8 mins ago - World

Trump announces plans to withdraw more U.S. troops from Iraq

The U.S.-led coalition against ISIS formally handing over to Iraq the Qayyarah airbase in southern Mosul, Iraq, in March. Photo: Murtadha Al-Sudani/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

President Trump tweeted late Saturday that the U.S. is "planning to cut" its military presence in Iraq, without elaborating further.

The big picture: Trump's tweet linked to an OAN article reporting that American troop numbers in the region would decline from 5,200 to 3,500, a number also reported by the Wall Street Journal and Stars and Stripes. Coalition forces left three Iraqi bases in March, including the U.S.-led coalition withdrawal from K1 Air Base. Axios has contacted the White House and the Defense Department for comment.

Jacob Knutson
Aug 28, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Gen. Mark Milley says military will not have a hand in election process

Gen. Mark Milley walking through Congress in July. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told Congress that the U.S. armed forces will not be involved in the election process or resolving a possible disputed vote this November, according to comments released Friday to AP.

Why it matters: The statements from the top U.S. military officer come after President Trump floated delaying the election, repeatedly claimed without evidence that the upcoming election will be rigged or affected by widespread voter fraud, and refused to say whether he will accept the election results if he loses.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
5 hours ago - Health

The shifting geography of telemedicine

Data shows that while telemedicine has boomed during the pandemic, its growth has varied depending on different states' lockdown policies.

Why it matters: As the pandemic begins to come under control, how lasting the telemedicine boom will be depends ultimately on whether the services can truly replace doctors.

