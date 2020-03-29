U.S.-led coalition in Iraq withdraws from 3rd base this month

The United States-led coalition in Iraq withdrew from K-1 Air Base in the northern part of the country on Sunday, AP reports.

Why it matters: It's the third site that coalition forces have left this month as the U.S. gathers troops in Baghdad and at Ain al-Asad Air Base.

The coalition handed the base over to the Iraqi military as well as at least $1.1 million of equipment.

The big picture: K-1 Air Base suffered a rocket attack from an Iranian-backed militia group in December 2019 that killed one American contractor and led to the U.S.-directed killing of top Iranian general Qassim Soleimani.

