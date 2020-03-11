19 mins ago - World

2 U.S. service members killed by rocket attack in Iraq

Ursula Perano

Service members at Camp Taji, Iraq. Photo: Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP via Getty Images

Two U.S. service members and one other member of the anti-ISIS coalition were killed in a rocket attack in Iraq Wednesday, a Defense Department spokesperson confirmed to the Washington Post.

Why it matters: The Pentagon has not yet said who is responsible, but past rocket attacks of this kind have been attributed to Iranian-backed Shiite militias like Kataib Hezbollah (KH). In December, a rocket attack by KH killed a U.S. contractor in Iraq, resulting in a string of retaliatory attacks that culminated in a U.S. drone strike against top Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

The big picture: The drone strike drastically escalated tensions with Iran and brought the two countries to the brink of war. Wednesday's attack, if attributed to Iran, could set off another crisis after months of relative quiet.

What we know: U.S. military spokesperson Army Col. Myles Caggins confirmed in a tweet that more than 15 small rockets hit Iraq’s Camp Taji base. The camp is located north of Baghdad and is used as a training base.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates

Go deeper

Orion Rummler

No "imminent" threat cited in White House letter on killing Qasem Soleimani

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announces new sanctions on Iran on Jan. 10. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump authorized killing top Iranian general Qasem Solemani in response to "an escalating series" of Iran-backed attacks on U.S. forces in the Middle East in previous months and to deter future Iranian attacks, the White House asserted to Congress on Friday.

Why it matters: The official reason for killing Soleimani contradicts the administration's original claim that Trump authorized the strike to disrupt an "imminent" attack against Americans in the Middle East.

Go deeperArrowFeb 14, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Rebecca Falconer

Iraq base hosting U.S. military in Baghdad hit by "small rockets"

Protesters try to set fire to the outside fence of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Dec. 31. Photo: Khalil Dawood/Xinhua/Bai Ping via Getty Images

"Small rockets" hit the Iraqi base hosting American and other troops in Baghdad's Green Zone early Sunday, a U.S. military spokesperson confirmed in a statement.

Details: The attack at the base hosting International Coalition for Operation Inherent Resolve troops occurred just before 3:30 a.m., said Col. Myles B. Caggins III. There were no casualties and an investigation has been opened into the incident, he added.

Go deeperArrowFeb 16, 2020 - World
Fadel Allassan

Two U.S. service members killed during anti-ISIS operation in Iraq

A helicopter carrying coalition troops, Nineveh, Iraq, October 2016. Photo: Hemn Baban/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Two U.S. Marine Special Operations service members were killed while accompanying Iraqi forces on a mission to eliminate an Islamic State (ISIS) stronghold in northern Iraq, the Department of Defense announced Monday.

Why it matters: It's the first time this year that U.S. troops have died in combat in the American campaign against ISIS, which began in 2014.

Go deeperArrowMar 9, 2020 - World