Trump says he'd love Ukraine's Zelensky to visit the White House

President Trump speaks as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky looks on during a meeting in New York on September 25
Presidents Zelensky and Trump during a meeting in New York on Sept. 25. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump told reporters Saturday he "would love" to have Ukraine's leader visit the White House and he thinks "he’d like to come," Reuters reports.

Why it matters: His July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Zelensky is at the center of a whistleblower complaint and subsequent impeachment inquiry into whether Trump withheld Ukraine's military aid to encourage an investigation into former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, who served on the board of Ukrainian firm Bursima. Trump denies any "quid pro quo" took place.

