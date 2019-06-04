Season 2 of “Axios on HBO” airs Sundays at 6pm ET/PT. Keep up to date with Axios AM:

Stories

Trump during U.K. visit: "I don't see any protests"

In this image, May and Trump talk while standing next to their spouses in front of Downing Street.
Theresa May and her husband meet with Donald and Melania Trump on June 4. Photo: Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images

President Trump said at a press conference with U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May Tuesday that he did not see any protests during his state visit, describing reports to the contrary as "fake news."

Reality check: More than 10,000 people have reportedly gathered in London to protest Trump's visit. Demonstrators inflated a 20-foot blimp depicting Trump as a baby in a diaper near the U.K. Houses of Parliament, with opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn calling the protests "an opportunity to stand in solidarity" with those Trump has attacked — including London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who Trump again criticized during his press conference.

What Trump's saying: "And then I heard that there were protests, I said where are the protests, I don't see any protests. I did see a small protest today when I came, very small. So a lot of it is fake news, I hate to say. ... I didn't see the protesters until just a little while ago and it was a very, very small group of people put in for political reasons, so it was fake news."

Go deeper:

United Kingdom