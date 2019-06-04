Trump during U.K. visit: "I don't see any protests"

President Trump said at a press conference with U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May Tuesday that he did not see any protests during his state visit, describing reports to the contrary as "fake news."

Reality check: More than 10,000 people have reportedly gathered in London to protest Trump's visit. Demonstrators inflated a 20-foot blimp depicting Trump as a baby in a diaper near the U.K. Houses of Parliament, with opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn calling the protests "an opportunity to stand in solidarity" with those Trump has attacked — including London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who Trump again criticized during his press conference.