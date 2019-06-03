Season 2 of “Axios on HBO” airs Sundays at 6pm ET/PT. Keep up to date with Axios AM:

In photos: The U.K. protests Trump's visit with British landmarks

A USS John S. McCain baseball cap projected on London's Madame Tussaud's. Photo: Led by Donkeys via Twitter

President Trump's official state visit to the U.K. faced a wave of protests across London — some centered on key British landmarks.

Details: The protest group Led by Donkeys, known for its wave of guerrilla billboard protests against Brexit-supporting politicians, took the lead and focused their ire on the visiting president, projecting anti-Trump messaging on Madame Tussaud's, the Tower of London, and Big Ben.

The U.S. approval ratings for Presidents Obama and Trump projected on the Tower of London. Photo: Led by Donkeys via Twitter

Led by Donkeys also projected an interview with Boris Johnson, a top candidate to succeed Theresa May as prime minister, on the side of Big Ben where Johnson said he "wouldn't want to expose any Londoners to the unnecessary risk of meeting Donald Trump":

The protests weren't just limited to Led by Donkeys, as Amnesty International also unfurled anti-Trump banners across London's Vauxhall Bridge over the Thames:

Photo: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

