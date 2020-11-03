Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Twitter and Facebook label Trump tweet on absentee ballot ruling as misleading

Twitter and Facebook on Monday added labels to posts from President Trump that baselessly claimed a state Supreme Court ruling on absentee ballots in Pennsylvania will "allow rampant and unchecked cheating" and "induce violence in the streets."

Why it matters: Twitter has taken a more direct stance in labeling political tweets as misinformation than some counterparts, like Facebook, ahead of the 2020 election.

Driving the news: The Supreme Court last week denied a bid from Pennsylvania Republicans to expedite their request to shorten the deadline for receiving mail-in ballots.

Of note: It's not the first time the tech giants have labeled one of the president's tweets.

  • The site last week labeled a post by Trump, in which he baselessly claimed "Big problems and discrepancies with Mail In Ballots." It also labeled another post earlier last month that baselessly claimed COVID-19 is less deadly "in most populations" than the flu.

What he's saying: The president tweeted and posted on Facebook "The Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania is a VERY dangerous one. It will allow rampant and unchecked cheating and will undermine our entire systems of laws. It will also induce violence in the streets. Something must be done!"

What they did: Twitter added a label to the tweet which reads, "Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process."

  • Facebook's label reads "Both voting by mail and voting in person have a long history of trustworthiness in the US. Voter fraud is extremely rare across voting methods."

For the record: Twitter restricted users from retweeting or interacting with the post. The same post has been shared thousands of times by users on Facebook, which did not restrict engagements.

Go deeper

Sam BakerStef W. Kight
16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

How the Supreme Court is handling election cases

Photo: Xinhua/Ting Shen via Getty Images

The Supreme Court has tried to tread lightly so far in election-related cases — but that could change after Nov. 3.

The big picture: In its pre-election rulings, the court has largely preserved the status quo. But in the details and nuances of those decisions, it may have laid a foundation for a more conservative approach in its next wave of election cases.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan Swan
Updated Nov 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump's plan to declare premature victory

Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

President Trump has told confidants he'll declare victory on Tuesday night if it looks like he's "ahead," according to three sources familiar with his private comments. That's even if the Electoral College outcome still hinges on large numbers of uncounted votes in key states like Pennsylvania.

The latest: Speaking to reporters on Sunday evening, Trump denied that he would declare victory prematurely, before adding, "I think it's a terrible thing when ballots can be collected after an election. I think it's a terrible thing when states are allowed to tabulate ballots for a long period of time after the election is over."

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
13 hours ago - Economy & Business

Twitter names 7 outlets to call election results

Photo: Mehmet Kaman/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Twitter on Monday provided more details about its policies around tweets that declare election results, and it named the seven outlets it will lean on to help it determine whether a race is officially called.

Driving the news: The list includes ABC News, AP, CNN, CBS News, Decision Desk HQ, Fox News and NBC News — all outlets that experts agree have verified, unbiased decision desks calling elections.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

