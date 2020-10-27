59 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Twitter labels Trump tweet on mail-in ballots "misleading"

Twitter on Monday labeled a tweet from President Trump that made baseless claims of "Big problems and discrepancies with Mail In Ballots," saying it shared information about the election that "is disputed and might be misleading."

Why it matters: Twitter has taken a more direct stance in labeling political tweets as misinformation than some counterparts, like Facebook, ahead of the 2020 election.

Of note: It's not the first time the tech giant has labeled one of the president's tweets. It labeled a post by Trump earlier this month that baselessly claimed COVID-19 is less deadly "in most populations" than the flu.

Driving the news: President Trump tweeted, "Big problems and discrepancies with Mail In Ballots all over the USA. Must have final total on November 3rd."

  • A label was added to the tweet within: "Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about how to participate in an election or another civic process."
  • Trump's campaign and Twitter did not immediately return Axios' request for comment.

9 hours ago - Technology

Twitter launches warnings on election misinformation and delays

Twitter will start pinning notices to the top of all U.S. Twitter users’ timelines warning that results in next week’s election may be delayed and that they may encounter misinformation on mail-in voting.

Why it matters: Delayed election results are expected across many states that are handling unprecedented amounts of absentee and mailed ballots, which President Trump has baselessly called "very dangerous" and "corrupt."

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Oct 25, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Election night in Trumpworld

A luxe election-night watch party at the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue is being planned for President Trump's donors, friends and advisers — but Trump's hand in it is minimal because he's "very superstitious" — people familiar with the plans tell Axios.

The big picture: This "mecca for all things MAGA," as one adviser described it, is one of three hubs where they say Trumpworld will watch returns. The others are the war room at campaign HQ in Rosslyn, Virginia, and the White House residence, where Trump and the first lady will gather close family and advisers before heading to the hotel later that night, the sources said.

Axios
Updated 4 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Politics: The swing states where the pandemic is raging — Pence no longer expected to attend Barrett confirmation vote after COVID exposure.
  2. Health: 13 states set single-day case records last week
  3. Business: Where stimulus is needed most.
  4. Education: The dangerous instability of school re-openings.
  5. States: Nearly two dozen Minnesota COVID cases traced to 3 Trump campaign events
  6. World: Restrictions grow across Europe.
  7. Media: Fox News president and several hosts advised to quarantine.
