Twitter labels Trump tweet on mail-in ballots "misleading"

Twitter on Monday labeled a tweet from President Trump that made baseless claims of "Big problems and discrepancies with Mail In Ballots," saying it shared information about the election that "is disputed and might be misleading."

Why it matters: Twitter has taken a more direct stance in labeling political tweets as misinformation than some counterparts, like Facebook, ahead of the 2020 election.

The site earlier this month announced a slate of significant changes to its policies surrounding disinformation about the election.

Of note: It's not the first time the tech giant has labeled one of the president's tweets. It labeled a post by Trump earlier this month that baselessly claimed COVID-19 is less deadly "in most populations" than the flu.

Driving the news: President Trump tweeted, "Big problems and discrepancies with Mail In Ballots all over the USA. Must have final total on November 3rd."