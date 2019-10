President Trump set a personal record last month by tweeting or retweeting nearly 800 times, almost 100 posts beyond what he published in any previous month of his presidency, according to a USA Today analysis.

Why it matters: Trump sent his September slew of tweets amid a rapidly unfurling impeachment inquiry, which also came as he targeted 2020 Democrats in preparation for his reelection bid. He has faced backlash from political competitors and some allies as a result of his tweets.