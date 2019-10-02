What she's saying: Harris accused Trump of violating Twitter's rule that users "may not threaten violence against an individual or a group of people" by falsely accusing the Ukraine whistleblower of "spying" and Schiff of treason.

The California senator called the tweets "blatant threats" and said that other users "have had their accounts suspended for less offensive behavior." Harris also tweeted at Dorsey on Tuesday, asking him "to do something about this."

The other side: Twitter has not yet commented on her letter or tweet.

Read Harris' letter:

