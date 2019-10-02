2020 Democratic candidate Sen. Kamala Harris asked Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in a Tuesday letter to consider suspending President Trump's account for violating its user agreement with his tweets about the Ukraine whistleblower and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.).
The state of play, via Axios' managing editor Scott Rosenberg: Social media platforms that help people "share ideas and information" are struggling with becoming political battlegrounds, and Twitter has been hesitant in the past to ban or take down politicians' tweets that break its rules.