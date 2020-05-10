39 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump tweets more than 50 times about Russia probe amid new revelations

Photo: Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images

Between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, President Trump tweeted or retweeted more than 50 times about the investigations by the FBI and the House Intelligence Committee into his campaign's alleged ties to Russia.

Why it matters: The tweetstorm shows the degree to which Trump is still consumed by what he believes to be an illegal attempt to end his presidency by Democrats and intelligence officials from the Obama administration.

  • Trump is currently facing pressure from many conservative allies to fire FBI director Christopher Wray due to the bureau's handling of its investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
  • Trump told "Fox & Friends" during a Friday phone-in that "the jury's still out" on Wray, and that he wants Attorney General Bill Barr — who has faced accusations of politicizing the Justice Department — to "handle it."

Driving the news: Many of Trump's tweets were about the Justice Department's decision last week to drop charges against Flynn, a move that many conservatives have used to bolster theories that the Russia probe was a political hit job.

  • The rest were largely about the release of 57 transcripts on Thursday from the House Intelligence Committee's 2017 and 2018 Russia investigation, which have provided new fuel for "unhealed partisan divisions," as CBS News notes.
  • Among the dozens of tweets that Trump retweeted is one by Fox News host Shannon Bream that reads: "If you're still catching your breath from today, I'm told next week will involve "a bombshell". I'm standing by ..."

Go deeper: Democrats demand IG investigation of Barr's interference in political cases

Go deeper

House Dems call for DOJ watchdog to investigate Bill Barr

Attorney General William Barr at a White house coronavirus briefing on March 23. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee on Friday accused Attorney General Bill Barr of doing President Trump's "political bidding" by interfering in ongoing criminal cases, and called on the Justice Department's inspector general to investigate.

Driving the news: The DOJ moved Thursday to drop its prosecution of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty in the Mueller investigation in 2017 to lying to FBI agents about his conversations with the former Russian ambassador.

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowMay 8, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Obama raises alarm that "rule of law is at risk" after DOJ drops prosecution of Michael Flynn

Obama speaks at an Obama Foundation event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in December 2019. Photo: Zahim Mohd/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama is concerned that the "basic understanding of the rule of law is at risk" due to the Justice Department dropping charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn, he said in a private phone call with former members of his administration obtained by Yahoo News.

Driving the news: Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee on Friday accused Attorney General Bill Barr of doing President Trump's "political bidding" by interfering in criminal cases, including the DOJ's prosecution of Flynn.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Obama rips Trump's coronavirus response as "absolute chaotic disaster"

Photo: Zahim Mohd/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama called President Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic an "absolute chaotic disaster," according to a leaked web call with former members of his administration first obtained by Yahoo News.

Why it matters: Obama has rarely criticized his successor since leaving office in 2017, though he has been ramping up his virus-related social media as the death toll in the U.S. continues to increase. Last month, Obama tweeted that the country is still waiting for a "coherent national plan" to manage the virus.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow27 mins ago - Politics & Policy