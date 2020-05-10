Between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, President Trump tweeted or retweeted more than 50 times about the investigations by the FBI and the House Intelligence Committee into his campaign's alleged ties to Russia.

Why it matters: The tweetstorm shows the degree to which Trump is still consumed by what he believes to be an illegal attempt to end his presidency by Democrats and intelligence officials from the Obama administration.

Trump is currently facing pressure from many conservative allies to fire FBI director Christopher Wray due to the bureau's handling of its investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Trump told "Fox & Friends" during a Friday phone-in that "the jury's still out" on Wray, and that he wants Attorney General Bill Barr — who has faced accusations of politicizing the Justice Department — to "handle it."

Driving the news: Many of Trump's tweets were about the Justice Department's decision last week to drop charges against Flynn, a move that many conservatives have used to bolster theories that the Russia probe was a political hit job.

The rest were largely about the release of 57 transcripts on Thursday from the House Intelligence Committee's 2017 and 2018 Russia investigation, which have provided new fuel for "unhealed partisan divisions," as CBS News notes.

Among the dozens of tweets that Trump retweeted is one by Fox News host Shannon Bream that reads: "If you're still catching your breath from today, I'm told next week will involve "a bombshell". I'm standing by ..."

