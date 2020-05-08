3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says "the jury's still out" on FBI Director Chris Wray

President Trump told "Fox & Friends" during a Friday phone-in that "the jury's still out" on FBI Director Chris Wray and the bureau's handling of its investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

What he's saying: "Look the jury's still out with regard to that, but it would have been a lot easier if he came out rather than skirting and going through, you know, 19 different ways except through the FBI, so let's see."

  • "But I said, you know what? I want Bill Barr to handle it. I want nothing to do. Let's see. He's done an unbelievable job."

The state of play: Trump has faced public and private pressure from allies to fire Wray, who he appointed to the position after firing James Comey, over the Flynn investigation.

  • The Justice Department moved yesterday to drop its case against Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with the former Russian ambassador in 2017.
  • It said in its court filing that it concluded that the interview in which Flynn lied to the FBI "was untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into Mr. Flynn" and "conducted without any legitimate investigative basis."
  • Flynn had been trying to withdraw his guilty plea in recent months, especially after the release of new FBI documents regarding his case.

Inside FBI director Chris Wray's fate

Justice Department drops prosecution of Michael Flynn

The Justice Department moved Thursday to drop its prosecution of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty in the Mueller investigation in 2017 to lying to FBI agents about his conversations with the former Russian ambassador.

Why it matters: The politically explosive decision follows accusations by Flynn's attorneys and conservative media that prosecutors entrapped the former top Trump aide into lying. The case had become part of a broader campaign by the president and his allies to discredit the Russia investigation, which consumed the first two years of the Trump presidency.

Updated 20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

McCabe slams decision to drop Flynn charges as "pure politics"

Former acting FBI director Andrew McCabe released a blistering statement on Thursday criticizing the Justice Department's decision to drop charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn as "pure politics designed to please the president."

The big picture: The Justice Department claimed that the interview in which Flynn lied to the FBI "was untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into Mr. Flynn." McCabe rebukes this assessment as "patently false," arguing that Flynn's high-level Russian contacts posed a "considerable national security risk."

19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Top Michael Flynn prosecutor moves to withdraw from case

Editor's note: After this story was published, the Justice Department revealed it was dropping its prosecution of Michael Flynn. Read the full story here.

Brandon Van Grack, a former member of special counsel Robert Mueller's team, moved to withdraw from the Justice Department's prosecution of former national security adviser Michael Flynn on Thursday. He did not provide a reason for his withdrawal.

Why it matters: Van Grack leads a team that has been accused by Flynn's attorneys of prosecutorial misconduct. New FBI documents stemming from Flynn's move to withdraw his 2017 guilty plea have amplified conservative claims that prosecutors sought to entrap the former top Trump aide into lying about his conversations with the former Russian ambassador.

22 hours ago - Politics & Policy