Trump says "the jury's still out" on FBI Director Chris Wray

President Trump told "Fox & Friends" during a Friday phone-in that "the jury's still out" on FBI Director Chris Wray and the bureau's handling of its investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

What he's saying: "Look the jury's still out with regard to that, but it would have been a lot easier if he came out rather than skirting and going through, you know, 19 different ways except through the FBI, so let's see."

"But I said, you know what? I want Bill Barr to handle it. I want nothing to do. Let's see. He's done an unbelievable job."

The state of play: Trump has faced public and private pressure from allies to fire Wray, who he appointed to the position after firing James Comey, over the Flynn investigation.

The Justice Department moved yesterday to drop its case against Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with the former Russian ambassador in 2017.

It said in its court filing that it concluded that the interview in which Flynn lied to the FBI "was untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into Mr. Flynn" and "conducted without any legitimate investigative basis."

Flynn had been trying to withdraw his guilty plea in recent months, especially after the release of new FBI documents regarding his case.

