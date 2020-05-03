1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Inside FBI director Chris Wray's fate

Jonathan Swan

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump is not happy with FBI director Christopher Wray and would love to replace him, according to three sources who've discussed the matter with the president.

But Trump has been deferring to Attorney General Bill Barr and is unlikely to remove Wray before the election, these sources said.

Behind the scenes: Trump's dissatisfaction with Wray — whom he nominated for the post in 2017 after firing Jim Comey — is nothing new. A source who has discussed the FBI director repeatedly with the president said Trump "has never felt like Wray was his guy" and does not trust him to "change the culture" of the FBI.

  • Trump was especially angered by what he views as Wray's reluctance to publicly criticize actions taken by Comey and by Wray's relatively muted reaction to the FBI's misconduct in seeking the surveillance of Trump campaign associate Carter Page.

What's new: Recent revelations in the case of Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, have heightened discontent with Wray in Trump's inner circle.

  • Figures close to Trump tell him that Wray cannot be trusted to root out what they view as "corruption" at the highest levels of the FBI.
  • While interviewing Trump on his eponymous podcast on Friday, pro-Trump commentator Dan Bongino said he doesn't "have a lot of faith" in Wray and asked the president if he trusts Wray to "enact reforms to ensure innocent Americans are not targeted again."
  • Trump dodged the Wray part of the question and instead pivoted to praising Barr.

Between the lines: Trump hasn't ousted Wray for two main reasons, according to senior administration officials and outside advisers who've discussed Wray's future with Trump.

  • First, some of Trump's key advisers don't want to kick the hornet's nest so close to an election by firing a second FBI director.
  • And, second, there isn't an obvious replacement who'd both pass muster on Capitol Hill and be the sort of loyalist Trump wants to run the FBI.

Go deeper

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. ET: 3,494,761 — Total deaths: 246,475 — Total recoveries — 1,114,898Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. ET: 1,154,340 — Total deaths: 67,447 — Total recoveries — 175,382 — Total tested: 6,816,347Map.
  3. Congress: Republicans and Democrats are miles apart ahead of negotiations over a "phase four" coronavirus relief bill.
  4. Trump administration: Pompeo claims there is "enormous evidence" that the coronavirus originated in a Wuhan lab — Exclusive: FEMA chief braces for COVID-infected hurricane season.
  5. World: Italy reports lowest daily death toll since first day of lockdown — Russia sees four consecutive days of record increases in coronavirus cases — Boris Johnson says doctors were prepared to announce his death.
  6. 2020: Amid VP speculation, Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren team up on joint op-ed calling for better oversight of coronavirus relief funds.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Jonathan Swan

Exclusive: FEMA braces for COVID-infected hurricane season

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Pete Gaynor, who runs the Federal Emergency Management Agency, is drafting a document whose title sounds like the stuff of horror movies: "COVID-19 Pandemic Operational Guidance for the 2020 Hurricane Season."

Driving the news: "We're doing a lot of things that are not necessarily in any playbook that has existed," Gaynor told me in an interview on Saturday. "In some cases, we write the playbook as we go."

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Jonathan Swan

Why you shouldn't hold your breath for the next coronavirus stimulus bill

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Don't expect fast action on the next coronavirus stimulus package, known on Capitol Hill as "phase 4." Senior sources in the Republican Senate conference tell me that most GOP senators want to wait a bit before passing another big aid bill.

Between the lines: The two parties are miles apart ahead of the next stage of talks.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow1 hour ago - Politics & Policy