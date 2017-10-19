 Puerto Rico, by the numbers - Axios

Newest Stories

Stitch Fix files for IPO

37 mins ago / Technology

Axios Science

38 mins ago / Axios Science

Tech firms' top lawyers will testify in hearings on Russian interference

1 hr ago / Technology

Political ad buyers skeptical of new disclosure bill

1 hr ago / Technology

Kelly: I'm "stunned" that Rep. Wilson listened to Trump's call

1 hr ago / Politics

The pitch for a health DARPA

1 hr ago / Science

IRGC responds to Trump, picks up "speed" in missile program

1 hr ago / Politics

Putin: If the U.S. breaks nuclear treaty, Russia will too

2 hrs ago / Politics

New bill aims to make online political ads more transparent

2 hrs ago / Politics

Senate Republicans try to flip Trump on Alexander-Murray

2 hrs ago / Politics

George W. Bush goes after Trump, though not by name

2 hrs ago / Politics

The good, the bad, and the ugly at Samsung's developer conference

2 hrs ago / Technology

Rakuten looks to make a name for itself in the U.S.

2 hrs ago / Technology

Puerto Rico Gov: Recovery efforts are “not over by a long shot”

2 hrs ago / Politics

Alexander, Murray announce 24 cosponsors for health bill

2 hrs ago / Health Care

Huge ICO plummets, raising transparency questions

2 hrs ago / Technology

Blackstone says infrastructure plan not reliant on Trump

3 hrs ago / Technology

Runoff from Hurricane Harvey may harm coral reefs

3 hrs ago / Science

House GOP expects budget conference, despite Trump's efforts

3 hrs ago / Politics

Walmart to enlist Lord & Taylor in war against Amazon

4 hrs ago / Technology

What happened during this month's Niger attack

4 hrs ago / Politics

Tillerson headed on first trip to South Asia

4 hrs ago / Politics

Alphabet leads $1 billion Lyft investment

5 hrs ago / Technology

Facebook sending top lawyer to testify before Congress

5 hrs ago / Technology

SoftBank preps final play for Uber

5 hrs ago / Technology
Top Stories
Facts Matter Featured

Puerto Rico, by the numbers

A boy accompanied by his dog watches the repairs of Guajataca Dam, which cracked during the passage of Hurricane Maria. Photo: Ramon Espinosa / AP

Exactly one month after Hurricane Maria first made landfall in Puerto Rico, the island is still far from recovered. 78% of the island is still without power, 28% is without potable water, and 13% of grocery stores are still closed.

The official death toll is still at 48, but the actual number is expected to be much higher as several parts of the island remain cut off from communication. A recent Vox report, which cross-referenced what the government has been saying with reports on the ground, puts the real number of casualties much closer to 450, with another 69 people still missing.

Keep reading ... words

What they're saying

  • Gov. Ricardo Rosselló met with President Trump at the White House Thursday to discuss the ongoing recovery efforts on the island. Trump lauded the federal response in Puerto Rico, saying he gives the White House a 10/10 rating on its handling of the storm. Meanwhile, Rosselló was less triumphant, acknowledging that while he appreciates the aid that has been sent to the island so far, "we still need to do a lot for the people of Puerto Rico...It's not over by a long-shot."
  • Trump also stated that, "At some point, FEMA has to leave, first responders have to leave and the people have to take over."
  • Celebrity chef José Andrés launched a relief effort, #ChefsForPuertoRico, through his nonprofit World Central Kitchen. Together, Andrés, his team and hundreds of volunteers have served more meals on the island than the Red Cross."When we go to a place, we take care of that place until we feel it has the right conditions to sustain itself. That's what a relief organization should be," said Andrés.

The facts

The latest on what we know from Puerto Rico, per FEMA and the PR government site:

  • Boots on the ground: More than 20,000 federal civilian personnel and military service members, including more than 1,700 FEMA personnel, are on the ground in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
  • State help: 31 U.S. states are helping in PR, and 20 in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
  • Electricity: 21.6% of the island has power, up from 19% Wednesday. Roughly 47% of cell towers have been restored.
  • Food: Approximately 87% of grocery stores are open (412 of 471), down from 90% Wednesday.
  • Gas: Roughly 79% of retail gas stations are operational (873 of 1,100).
  • Shelter: 4,374 people remain in shelters across the island, down from 4,702 Wednesday. 94 shelters are open and operating.
  • Transportation: Only 392 miles of Puerto Rico's 5,073 miles of roads are open. All commercial airports and federally maintained ports are open, some with restrictions.
  • Water and waste: Approximately 72% of Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA) customers have potable water. 56% of waste water treatment plants are working on generator power.
  • Medical care: 95% (64/67) hospitals are open, down from 97% Friday. Many remain on backup power systems, and are without air conditioning. 95% (46/48) of Dialysis Centers are open.
  • Banks: 69% of bank branches (218 of 314) are open and operating.
Go deeper:
This post is being updated with the latest information on the Puerto Rico recovery efforts.
Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Kelly: I'm "stunned" that Rep. Wilson listened to Trump's call

At Thursday's briefing, the Chief of Staff only called on reporters who know gold star families for questions. Photo: Susan Walsh / AP

Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly said Thursday he did not receive a phone call from President Obama when his son was killed in Afghanistan. "That's not a criticism," Kelly added. He said that he initially advised Trump not to make phone calls to families.

Kelly told Trump, "There's nothing you can do to lighten the burden." The president called the four families who lost soldiers in Niger and offered condolences in "the best way he could ... It stuns me" that a member of Congress listened in on that phone call. "I thought at least that's sacred," he said. The Chief of Staff also confirmed that the president told Myesha Johnson her husband "knew what he signed up for" and added Trump meant the statement as a testament to La David Johnson's heroism.

Highlights ... words
  • On soldiers who are killed in battle: "They are the best 1% this country produces."
  • Who writes letters to the families? The Secretary of Defense and the President "in my case," Kelly said.
  • Who calls the families? "Some presidents have elected to call. All presidents have elected to send letters." Obama and Bush typically did not make calls, Kelly said.
  • On the situation in Niger: "An investigation does not mean ... people's heads are gonna roll."
  • Kelly spent over an hour at Arlington Cemetery yesterday to "collect [his] thoughts."
  • To reporters, Kelly said: I appeal to you "as you write your stories to keep this one last thing sacred — men and women giving their lives for their country."
  • The Chief of Staff only called on reporters who know gold star families for questions.
Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

The pitch for a health DARPA

A lung on a chip developed by Harvard University Wyss Institute on a DARPA grant. Photo: DARPA

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is known for creative, high-tech research projects that often sound like science fiction. Now, a philanthropic heavyweight and a former DARPA program director together are pushing for the federal government's health department to have its own version.

The big questions: How would it fit in the health department that also includes the National Institutes of Health? And how will pharmaceutical and other companies be incentivized to take products to market? The answers — and some clever navigating of the potential tensions — could help determine whether an Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, or HARPA, ever gets off the ground.

Keep reading ... words

The players: Bob Wright, the former CEO of NBC and founder of Autism Speaks, is the main force behind the proposal. He's tapped Geoffrey Ling, a neurologist at Johns Hopkins and the former director of DARPA's Biological Technologies Office, to develop the proposed agency and, Wright hopes, lead it.

DARPA gave us the internet, and both say it is worth seeing what the same model could do for much-needed advances in detecting and treating cancers and other diseases.

How it could work: Ling maintains it would complement the discovery work done at NIH: "I'm not saying that HARPA is a panacea and is going to fill all the need areas but it is an approach I can see filling part of these need areas. In my mind, it is just a different way of doing business. It's an entirely different philosophy."

The details: They advocate setting up a semi-autonomous body directly under the Department of Health and Human Services — but independent from NIH.

  • HARPA, like DARPA, would be "performance-based, milestone-driven, timeline-driven with the efforts determined by the government," Ling says.
  • It would center on contracts between the agency and researchers spanning academia, corporate and government agencies.

Harvard's David Walt, who is not involved in the proposal and was a chair of a now-defunct advisory council of DARPA, says if an ARPA health program is set up correctly and follows the DARPA model closely, it could benefit the health arena. But he points out that health care is a highly regulated environment. "I'd be excited about the prospect of bringing a DARPA-like approach to critical problems in health care but it isn't the same as implementing a new device in the military."

What NIH is doing: Taking science from the "bench to bedside" is within the NIH purview — director Francis Collins set up an institute to do just that. And, right now, the NIH can bypass the grant process and distribute funds through a DARPA-like arm called the Common Fund. Their 2017 budget is about $675 million.

About two-thirds of the work within that fund is toward goals set by the NIH with investigators coming up with ways to attempt to reach them, says Betsy Wilder, who directs the Office of Strategic Coordination at the NIH. DARPA also funds biotechnology projects and collaborates with NIH.

The ask: Wright and Ling want two separate chains of command under HHS and two separate budgets within the department.

  • Ling estimates the agency would require a budget of $2 to 3 billion — the equivalent of about 10% of the NIH's $34 billion for this year.
  • "We'll be the little sister to the NIH. No problem. But because of the different philosophy and because of the different approach, it needs to go up a separate chain of command. That is absolutely crucial because otherwise it's going to be viewed as competitive and that just isn't right. It's synergistic," Ling says.
  • The $6.3 billion 21st Century Cures Act authorized by Congress last year could help to launch HARPA, Wright says. Right now, $4.8 billion is slated to go to the NIH and $1 billion to states for opioid treatment and prevention.
  • Wright says, HARPA's success would depend on its ability to use NCI databases and other government assets.

Where it stands: "We've gone to the White House, we've gone to Congress, we've got bipartisan support," Wright says.

Ultimately, it would require congressional authorization — but they're asking the White House to launch it, potentially on a pilot basis. President Trump's budget proposed cutting money for the NIH, and there is a general trend toward consolidating across the federal government, raising questions about where funding for a new program would come from.

What we don't know: Where this will go. A spokesperson for the White House said there was no comment at this point.
Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Stitch Fix files for IPO

Via Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, a personal shopping subscription service founded by Katrina Lake, has filed for an initial public offering. The target raise is listed as $100 million, but that's likely a placeholder figure. It plans to trade on the Nasdaq under ticker SFIX, with Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan serving as lead managers.

Financials: The San Francisco-based company's S-1 filing lists a net loss of just under $1 million on $977 million in revenue for the year ending July 29, 2017. It also reports having been profitable in both fiscal 2015 and fiscal 2016 on revenue of $342 million and $730 million, respectively. These are particularly strong numbers for a venture-backed e-commerce company coming to market, particularly with a subscription model.

Keep reading ... words

Venture history: Stitch Fix aised around $47 million since being founded in 2011, from firms like Baseline Ventures, Benchmark, Structure Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Western Technology investment.

Partial liquidity: Stitch Fix founder and CEO Katrina Lake sold $1 million of shares back to the company last December, while Julie Bornstein (who stepped down as COO over the summer) sold back $1.9 million in January. The share price tied to those sales would value the company (undiluted) at around $1.97 billion.

Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Tech firms' top lawyers will testify in hearings on Russian interference

Facebook and Alphabet's Google are among the companies called to testify. Photo: Mark Lennihan / AP

Google, Facebook and Twitter will all send their top lawyers to testify before Capitol Hill investigators looking into Russian election meddling at public hearings in early November. Google confirms it is sending General Counsel Kent Walker, Twitter has chosen its acting General Counsel Sean Edgett and Facebook General Counsel Colin Stretch was confirmed as the company's pick Wednesday morning.

What it tells us: In sending their top legal executives, the companies are acknowledging the seriousness of the investigation at hand.

Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Political ad buyers skeptical of new disclosure bill

Lazaro Gamio / Axios

Political advertisers have some doubts when it comes to the Honest Ads Act, a bill put forward Thursday to increase political ad disclosures. According to several political ad buyers with experience buying ads on an array of platforms, the bill — while well-intentioned — is far-reaching and would be difficult to enforce. Some argue that the new disclosure rules would force advertisers to disclose highly specialized and proprietary information used by campaigns and their vendors.

Why it matters: Political advertisers expressed concern going into the legislative process that lawmakers with little understanding of the programmatic (automated) political ad-buying landscape would create rules that could not be easily implemented, or ones that would have unforeseen consequences. While many worked with lawmakers ahead of Thursday's bill unveiling to provide recommendations, some worry that the bill still has clauses that would cause adverse affects on privacy.

Keep reading ... words
  • There's a privacy problem: "This is over-reaching and includes targeting information not supplied by broadcast or cable buyers," says Jaime Bowers, a consultant who has managed ad buying for dozens of ad campaigns for Republican candidates and advocacy groups. "Digital ads are bought in a variety of different ways, and views on social are proprietary because so much goes into what you pay for a view. Targeting is highly specialized and proprietary for the agency, campaign and pollsters."
  • Beware of loopholes: "I'm anxious to see how the legislation develops but one of the things we have to watch out for is the creation of loopholes that will let bad actors move their activities onto platforms that aren't regulated," Zac Moffatt, CEO of Targeted Victory, the ad agency that did buying for the Ted Cruz presidential campaign.
  • Bots need to be disclosed, too: "While digital is different than television, we believe it can be the most accountable platform in politics and we've outlined several ways to do that," says Ben Coffey Clark, partner at Bully Pulpit Interactive, the Washington-based ad agency that did ad-buying for the Obama and Clinton campaigns. Clark's firm recommends that that bots should not be used by campaigns for marketing without clear disclosure. They also recommend advertisers be required to disclose digital ad spend by month and eventually by week, among other suggestions."
  • Include more digital ad experts. "Overall, this is a significant step forward in much-needed transparency, but I worry they haven't consulted enough digital ad experts," said Keegan Goudiss, a partner at Revolution Messaging. "From what I have seen put out so far there are already loopholes malicious actors could exploit."
Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Kelly: I'm "stunned" that Rep. Wilson listened to Trump's call

At Thursday's briefing, the Chief of Staff only called on reporters who know gold star families for questions. Photo: Susan Walsh / AP

Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly said Thursday he did not receive a phone call from President Obama when his son was killed in Afghanistan. "That's not a criticism," Kelly added. He said that he initially advised Trump not to make phone calls to families.

Kelly told Trump, "There's nothing you can do to lighten the burden." The president called the four families who lost soldiers in Niger and offered condolences in "the best way he could ... It stuns me" that a member of Congress listened in on that phone call. "I thought at least that's sacred," he said. The Chief of Staff also confirmed that the president told Myesha Johnson her husband "knew what he signed up for" and added Trump meant the statement as a testament to La David Johnson's heroism.

Highlights ... words
  • On soldiers who are killed in battle: "They are the best 1% this country produces."
  • Who writes letters to the families? The Secretary of Defense and the President "in my case," Kelly said.
  • Who calls the families? "Some presidents have elected to call. All presidents have elected to send letters." Obama and Bush typically did not make calls, Kelly said.
  • On the situation in Niger: "An investigation does not mean ... people's heads are gonna roll."
  • Kelly spent over an hour at Arlington Cemetery yesterday to "collect [his] thoughts."
  • To reporters, Kelly said: I appeal to you "as you write your stories to keep this one last thing sacred — men and women giving their lives for their country."
  • The Chief of Staff only called on reporters who know gold star families for questions.
Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

The pitch for a health DARPA

A lung on a chip developed by Harvard University Wyss Institute on a DARPA grant. Photo: DARPA

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is known for creative, high-tech research projects that often sound like science fiction. Now, a philanthropic heavyweight and a former DARPA program director together are pushing for the federal government's health department to have its own version.

The big questions: How would it fit in the health department that also includes the National Institutes of Health? And how will pharmaceutical and other companies be incentivized to take products to market? The answers — and some clever navigating of the potential tensions — could help determine whether an Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, or HARPA, ever gets off the ground.

Keep reading ... words

The players: Bob Wright, the former CEO of NBC and founder of Autism Speaks, is the main force behind the proposal. He's tapped Geoffrey Ling, a neurologist at Johns Hopkins and the former director of DARPA's Biological Technologies Office, to develop the proposed agency and, Wright hopes, lead it.

DARPA gave us the internet, and both say it is worth seeing what the same model could do for much-needed advances in detecting and treating cancers and other diseases.

How it could work: Ling maintains it would complement the discovery work done at NIH: "I'm not saying that HARPA is a panacea and is going to fill all the need areas but it is an approach I can see filling part of these need areas. In my mind, it is just a different way of doing business. It's an entirely different philosophy."

The details: They advocate setting up a semi-autonomous body directly under the Department of Health and Human Services — but independent from NIH.

  • HARPA, like DARPA, would be "performance-based, milestone-driven, timeline-driven with the efforts determined by the government," Ling says.
  • It would center on contracts between the agency and researchers spanning academia, corporate and government agencies.

Harvard's David Walt, who is not involved in the proposal and was a chair of a now-defunct advisory council of DARPA, says if an ARPA health program is set up correctly and follows the DARPA model closely, it could benefit the health arena. But he points out that health care is a highly regulated environment. "I'd be excited about the prospect of bringing a DARPA-like approach to critical problems in health care but it isn't the same as implementing a new device in the military."

What NIH is doing: Taking science from the "bench to bedside" is within the NIH purview — director Francis Collins set up an institute to do just that. And, right now, the NIH can bypass the grant process and distribute funds through a DARPA-like arm called the Common Fund. Their 2017 budget is about $675 million.

About two-thirds of the work within that fund is toward goals set by the NIH with investigators coming up with ways to attempt to reach them, says Betsy Wilder, who directs the Office of Strategic Coordination at the NIH. DARPA also funds biotechnology projects and collaborates with NIH.

The ask: Wright and Ling want two separate chains of command under HHS and two separate budgets within the department.

  • Ling estimates the agency would require a budget of $2 to 3 billion — the equivalent of about 10% of the NIH's $34 billion for this year.
  • "We'll be the little sister to the NIH. No problem. But because of the different philosophy and because of the different approach, it needs to go up a separate chain of command. That is absolutely crucial because otherwise it's going to be viewed as competitive and that just isn't right. It's synergistic," Ling says.
  • The $6.3 billion 21st Century Cures Act authorized by Congress last year could help to launch HARPA, Wright says. Right now, $4.8 billion is slated to go to the NIH and $1 billion to states for opioid treatment and prevention.
  • Wright says, HARPA's success would depend on its ability to use NCI databases and other government assets.

Where it stands: "We've gone to the White House, we've gone to Congress, we've got bipartisan support," Wright says.

Ultimately, it would require congressional authorization — but they're asking the White House to launch it, potentially on a pilot basis. President Trump's budget proposed cutting money for the NIH, and there is a general trend toward consolidating across the federal government, raising questions about where funding for a new program would come from.

What we don't know: Where this will go. A spokesperson for the White House said there was no comment at this point.
Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Putin: If the U.S. breaks nuclear treaty, Russia will too

President Vladimir Putin at the Valdai International Discussion Club. Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Russia would "respond immediately and symmetrically" if the U.S. broke the intermediate-range nuclear forces treaty, according to Reuters.

Per Reuters, Putin said that "Moscow is ready to develop new weapons systems, both nuclear and non-nuclear, in response to other countries doing the same."

More highlights ... words

More highlights from Putin's speech:

  • Putin said President Trump is acting unpredictably because "his domestic opponents are stopping him from delivering on many of his election promises," according to a separate Reuters report.
  • Per ABC, Putin said that Russia "will be striving to achieve" global nuclear disarmament.
  • The Washington Post reports that Putin said Russia condemns the DPRK's nuclear tests, but North Korea "should not be backed into a corner, should not be threatened with the use of power, and we should not resolve to being rude."
  • "Whether you like the DPRK regime or not...you should not forget that the DPRK is a serene state, and any contradictions should be resolved peacefully."
Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

New bill aims to make online political ads more transparent

Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Mark Warner introduce the bill on Wednesday. Photo: Jacquelyn Martin / AP

A bipartisan group of senators rolled out a bill Wednesday that would set new transparency requirements for online political ads, with an eye towards platforms like Google and Facebook.

Why it matters: Russian operatives allegedly used Facebook, Google and Twitter in an election meddling campaign in 2016. Those companies don't support the legislation yet.

Keep reading ... words

The details:

  • Large platforms would have keep records on political ads (who was targeted and other details) once an advertiser spent $500 on political ads in the previous 12 months — a relatively low threshold. Platforms could be penalized by the Federal Election Commission for failing to comply.
  • The bill puts disclaimer requirements on online political ads by updating the FEC's definition of an "electioneering communication" to include digital ads.
  • It would also require online platforms, as well as broadcast stations, to take steps to stop foreign election interference.

What's next?: It's not clear the bill has the support to move forward; John McCain is the only Republican currently supporting it. Democrat Amy Klobuchar, one of the bill's sponsors along with Virginia's Mark Warner, said the lawmakers were answering questions from colleagues who haven't yet signed on.


Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Senate Republicans try to flip Trump on Alexander-Murray

Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn speaks with Sen. Lindsey Graham at a hearing. Photo: Andrew Harnik / AP

Senate Republicans are urging the president to back the bipartisan Alexander-Murray deal to stabilize insurance markets, Politico reports. The White House said Wednesday that Trump does not support the bill in its current form.

What they're saying:

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham told Trump, "You can't save Obamacare but you can keep the markets from collapsing until we get a replacement, which will be Graham-Cassidy ... I just don't see a transition to Obamacare to a block grant that doesn't require at least a couple years to implement." Trump has said his ultimate goal for health care reform will involve block grants to the states, like the Graham-Cassidy plan.
Keep reading ... words
  • Sen. Lamar Alexander said he's spoken to the president four times in the last 10 days about his bill.
  • Sen. John Cornyn said, "I don't think there's any chance of passing it without the president's support."
  • Sen. John McCain said, "If there's a package that's supported by the majority of the American people and the Congress, then we will pass it," signaling he thinks the president's opposition shouldn't matter.
Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

George W. Bush goes after Trump, though not by name

George W. Bush, seeming to take aim at President Trump, expressed grave concerns about the state of U.S. politics in a speech at the Bush Institute:

  • "Bigotry seems emboldened. Our politics seems more vulnerable to conspiracy theories and outright fabrication."
  • "Our young people need positive role models. Bullying and prejudice in our public life sets a national tone, provides permission for cruelty and bigotry, and compromises the moral education of children."
More from Bush ... words

More from Bush

  • "We need to recall and recover our own identity."
  • "We cannot wish globalization away, any more than we could wish away the Agricultural Revolution or the Industrial Revolution."
  • "Argument turns too easily into animosity. Disagreement escalates into dehumanization. Too often we judge other groups by their worst examples while judging ourselves by our best intentions."


Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Puerto Rico Gov: Recovery efforts are “not over by a long shot”

President Trump meets with Governor Ricardo Rossello at the White House. Photo: Evan Vucci / AP

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló met with President Trump at the White House Thursday to discuss the ongoing recovery efforts on the island. Trump lauded the federal response in Puerto Rico, saying he gives the White House a 10/10 rating on its handling of the storm.

Rosselló was less triumphant, acknowledging that while he appreciates the aid that has been sent to the island so far, "we still need to do a lot for the people of Puerto Rico...It's not over by a long-shot." Note that one month after Hurricane Maria first made landfall in PR, 78% of the island is still without power, 28% of residents don't have potable drinking water, and 12% of grocery stores are still closed.

Keep reading ... words

More from their meeting:

  • Trump to Rosselló: "Did we do a great job?" Rosselló replied: "You responded immediately, sir... you have been clear that no U.S. citizen will be left behind."
  • Trump on resources for Puerto Rico: "At some point, FEMA has to leave, first responders have to leave and the people have to take over."
  • Should PR become a U.S. state? "You'll get me into trouble with that one," Trump said to the reporter.
  • Trump on Alexander-Murray health bill: "I love" that senators are working on health care. "We will probably like a very short-term solution until we hit the block grants... If they can do something like that, I'm open to it."
  • Trump on Russia Uranium deal that he tweeted about this AM: "The problem is the mainstream media does not want to cover that story, because that affects people that they protect... That's your real Russia story." Axios covered this story his morning.
Show less
Link copied to clipboard.

Newest Stories

Stitch Fix files for IPO

37 mins ago / Technology

Axios Science

38 mins ago / Axios Science

Tech firms' top lawyers will testify in hearings on Russian interference

1 hr ago / Technology

Political ad buyers skeptical of new disclosure bill

1 hr ago / Technology

Kelly: I'm "stunned" that Rep. Wilson listened to Trump's call

1 hr ago / Politics

The pitch for a health DARPA

1 hr ago / Science

IRGC responds to Trump, picks up "speed" in missile program

1 hr ago / Politics

Putin: If the U.S. breaks nuclear treaty, Russia will too

2 hrs ago / Politics

New bill aims to make online political ads more transparent

2 hrs ago / Politics

Senate Republicans try to flip Trump on Alexander-Murray

2 hrs ago / Politics

George W. Bush goes after Trump, though not by name

2 hrs ago / Politics

The good, the bad, and the ugly at Samsung's developer conference

2 hrs ago / Technology

Rakuten looks to make a name for itself in the U.S.

2 hrs ago / Technology

Puerto Rico Gov: Recovery efforts are “not over by a long shot”

2 hrs ago / Politics

Alexander, Murray announce 24 cosponsors for health bill

2 hrs ago / Health Care

Huge ICO plummets, raising transparency questions

2 hrs ago / Technology

Blackstone says infrastructure plan not reliant on Trump

3 hrs ago / Technology

Runoff from Hurricane Harvey may harm coral reefs

3 hrs ago / Science

House GOP expects budget conference, despite Trump's efforts

3 hrs ago / Politics

Walmart to enlist Lord & Taylor in war against Amazon

4 hrs ago / Technology

What happened during this month's Niger attack

4 hrs ago / Politics

Tillerson headed on first trip to South Asia

4 hrs ago / Politics

Alphabet leads $1 billion Lyft investment

5 hrs ago / Technology

Facebook sending top lawyer to testify before Congress

5 hrs ago / Technology

SoftBank preps final play for Uber

5 hrs ago / Technology