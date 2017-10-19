- Alayna Treene
- 2 hrs ago
Puerto Rico, by the numbers
A boy accompanied by his dog watches the repairs of Guajataca Dam, which cracked during the passage of Hurricane Maria. Photo: Ramon Espinosa / AP
Exactly one month after Hurricane Maria first made landfall in Puerto Rico, the island is still far from recovered. 78% of the island is still without power, 28% is without potable water, and 13% of grocery stores are still closed.
The official death toll is still at 48, but the actual number is expected to be much higher as several parts of the island remain cut off from communication. A recent Vox report, which cross-referenced what the government has been saying with reports on the ground, puts the real number of casualties much closer to 450, with another 69 people still missing.
What they're saying
- Gov. Ricardo Rosselló met with President Trump at the White House Thursday to discuss the ongoing recovery efforts on the island. Trump lauded the federal response in Puerto Rico, saying he gives the White House a 10/10 rating on its handling of the storm. Meanwhile, Rosselló was less triumphant, acknowledging that while he appreciates the aid that has been sent to the island so far, "we still need to do a lot for the people of Puerto Rico...It's not over by a long-shot."
- Trump also stated that, "At some point, FEMA has to leave, first responders have to leave and the people have to take over."
- Celebrity chef José Andrés launched a relief effort, #ChefsForPuertoRico, through his nonprofit World Central Kitchen. Together, Andrés, his team and hundreds of volunteers have served more meals on the island than the Red Cross."When we go to a place, we take care of that place until we feel it has the right conditions to sustain itself. That's what a relief organization should be," said Andrés.
The facts
The latest on what we know from Puerto Rico, per FEMA and the PR government site:
- Boots on the ground: More than 20,000 federal civilian personnel and military service members, including more than 1,700 FEMA personnel, are on the ground in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
- State help: 31 U.S. states are helping in PR, and 20 in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
- Electricity: 21.6% of the island has power, up from 19% Wednesday. Roughly 47% of cell towers have been restored.
- Food: Approximately 87% of grocery stores are open (412 of 471), down from 90% Wednesday.
- Gas: Roughly 79% of retail gas stations are operational (873 of 1,100).
- Shelter: 4,374 people remain in shelters across the island, down from 4,702 Wednesday. 94 shelters are open and operating.
- Transportation: Only 392 miles of Puerto Rico's 5,073 miles of roads are open. All commercial airports and federally maintained ports are open, some with restrictions.
- Water and waste: Approximately 72% of Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA) customers have potable water. 56% of waste water treatment plants are working on generator power.
- Medical care: 95% (64/67) hospitals are open, down from 97% Friday. Many remain on backup power systems, and are without air conditioning. 95% (46/48) of Dialysis Centers are open.
- Banks: 69% of bank branches (218 of 314) are open and operating.