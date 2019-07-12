President Trump blasted former House Speaker Paul Ryan as "a long running lame duck failure" in a series of Thursday tweets.

"He quit Congress because he didn’t know how to Win. They gave me standing O’s in the Great State of Wisconsin, & booed him off the stage. ... Couldn’t get him out of Congress fast enough!"

The big picture: It emerged earlier Thursday that Ryan said he viewed his retirement from Congress as an "escape hatch" from working with the president during a series of interviews for Tim Alberta's forthcoming book "American Carnage," which details the Republican Party's reaction to the rise of Trump.

Go deeper ... Trump v. Paul Ryan: The final round