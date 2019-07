Yes, but: Ryan, who sat down for multiple conversations with Alberta, largely publicly fell in line with the president during his tenure as House speaker as "the book details how many Republicans who once criticized Trump quickly changed their tune after his election," per the Post.

Ryan explained his decision, according to the Post: "I told myself I gotta have a relationship with this guy to help him get his mind right. ... Because, I'm telling you, he didn’t know anything about government ... I wanted to scold him all the time."

Go deeper ... Trump v. Paul Ryan: The final round