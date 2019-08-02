Trump tells Kim to "do the right thing" after North Korean missile tests

President Trump said that North Korea's three short-range missile tests this week do not comprise a violation of his agreement with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore last year, but still told Kim to "do the right thing" in a series of Friday tweets.

"I believe that Chairman Kim has a great and beautiful vision for his country, and only the United States, with me as President, can make that vision come true. He will do the right thing because he is far too smart not to, and he does not want to disappoint his friend, President Trump!"

Why it matters: The president has repeatedly downplayed North Korea's ongoing missile tests since his third meeting with Kim, which took place at the Korean DMZ in June. Trump claimed stalled nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington would resume after the DMZ meeting and trumpeted progress between the two countries.